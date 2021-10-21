Who went home on The Challenge this week? Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11 spoilers, eliminated player reacts

The Challenge host TJ Lavin revealed a classic elimination was back again for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11. Pic credit: MTV

After Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 11 just arrived, many fans who may have missed out are wondering who went home on The Challenge this week?

The latest Spies, Lies & Allies spoilers feature the return of an all-time classic elimination, with two competitors putting up a fierce battle.

Ahead of the elimination, one competitor also made a crucial mistake, which cost his team, and later a rookie made a bold move to show his loyalty. Here’s the recap of what happened and that eliminated cast members’ reactions to leaving The Challenge.

Who went home on The Challenge 37 this week?

In Season 37, Episode 11, the three teams competed in a daily event called Satellite Sabotage. It involved team members going up on a satellite hanging above the water and jumping from arm to arm, eventually taking a leap of faith at the final arm. During that leap, the objective was to yank one of the plugs or wires out from under the arm.

Making things tougher was the opposing teams down on the shore with fire hoses blasting water up at the competitors on the satellite. That made it a difficult task for some, who just dropped into the water rather than attempting the challenge.

Ruby thought they’d won because they got three wires, while Emerald only got two. However, host TJ Lavin informed Kyle that he didn’t leap to pull the wire. Instead, he jumped on the final arm, waited, and dropped off it, pulling the wire out on his drop.

With that, Emerald picked up a second-straight win and some extra prizes, including $3,000 each and P3 protein snacks.

Later it became apparent that the winning team would send a rookie in, which meant it was either Logan Sampedro or Ed Eason. Logan was dealing with a hamstring injury, so being the nice guy, Ed sacrificed himself at deliberation, mentioning Logan spared him before.

At the elimination, Ed was able to choose any opponent from Ruby or Sapphire. He didn’t go after his teammates and instead chose Kyle Christie from the Ruby team. Unfortunately, TJ revealed the event was the classic Pole Wrestle.

Kyle continued to show why he’s one of the best in that elimination. The vent held onto the pole like he had superglue on his hands and wrestled it away at the right moments. Kyle eventually defeated Ed 2-0.

After losing to Kyle in the elimination, the two competitors hugged it out with Kyle celebrating his victory and castmates cheering for him from the stands.

TJ told Ed he chose his own fate and chose wrong, but also called him a “bad***” competitor.

“If I’m gonna go out that’s how I wanted to go. I wanted a proper a** whooping…He was a better man. Kyle, respect to you. Love you guys,” Ed said before exiting The Lair.

With the win, Kyle decided to take advantage of the season’s new twist and stole a spot on the Sapphire team from Nelson Thomas. That moved Nelson to the Ruby team alongside his friend Cory Wharton.

Spies, Lies & Allies star reacts to elimination

In typical Ed fashion, Conshohocken’s own shared a crazy reaction video and caption following his Spies, Lies & Allies departure.

“Ayyoo it’s been real, Challenge season 37! Ed out! I have fun. If I do more of these things, my only request is more hoagies. Or at least deli meats. Here’s a video of me yelling, getting shot with money, and a surprise finger in the mouth! Hell yea!” Ed wrote in his IG video’s caption.

“I just went in there, and I had a blast. That was my whole strategy. Go in, have a good time, compete like put my heart and soul into it, and just you know, I wasn’t gonna try to be like a sneaky son of a b***h,” the rookie said on The Challenge: Aftermath show.

For his first season of The Challenge, Ed did pretty well, coming in as an alternate in Episode 1 to replace deactivated competitor Nam Vo. He went on to work with several different teammates, including Tori Deal, with whom he won a daily challenge, and Emy Alupei, with who he won his first elimination. His elimination record sits at 1-0, with one daily win to his Challenge credit.

Ed Eason will likely be back again based on his competitive nature and quirky personality, which made many fans warm up to the former contestant from The Circle. Until then, fans can see Ed in a reality TV boxing match, as he’ll fight another Challenge star, Paulie Calafiore, later this year.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.