The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies stars to fight at celebrity boxing event

Ed Eason is one of three rookies from The Challenge Season 37 fighting at Celebrity Net Fights 2. Pic credit: MTV

Three cast members from MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies will compete at an upcoming boxing event featuring reality TV stars.

That includes rookie Ed Eason, who will battle former Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore in what looks like an intriguing matchup.

Paulie will follow in the footsteps of several other Big Brother-turned-Challenge cast members who fought at a previous boxing event.

Ed is one of three cast members from MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season fighting in matches, with two of his rookie castmates also scheduled for bouts.

Paulie Calafiore vs. Ed Eason scheduled for boxing event

On Sunday, September 19, Celebrity Net Fights shared breaking news via their official Twitter account. Former The Circle contestant Ed Eason will be taking on former Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore at Z Promotions’ upcoming Fight Night 15 event.

Their three-round boxing match is currently listed as the Heavyweight Main Event on the fight card, with the two seeming to match up well against each other.

Both competitors went on from their original reality shows to participate in MTV’s The Challenge. Ed appears as a rookie on Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies, which is currently airing on MTV. He arrived at the end of the season’s first episode as a replacement for Nam Vo.

Paulie appeared on three previous seasons, with his debut coming on The Challenge: Final Reckoning. He reached the final in that rookie season, but he and his partner, Natalie Negrotti, finished among runner-up teams.

He returned for War of the Worlds but failed to qualify for the final. That was due to not performing well enough in the last daily challenge, which was a purge just ahead of the final.

Paulie was back for War of the Worlds 2, where he and his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello were among several competitors to reach the final with Team USA. However, they lost to the Team UK players, including CT Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen.

Two other Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies rookies competing

Ed Eason is one of two rookies from The Challenge Season 37 cast revealed for the event. Joining him is former Love Island USA star Lauren Coogan.

Lauren was shown briefly in the Spies, Lies & Allies’ premiere episode as she became partners with Josh Martinez.

However, a rumored incident involving Lauren and a castmate resulted in her being kicked off the show, and heavily edited out of episodes. In the second episode, she was announced as “deactivated,” with Amber Borzotra replacing her.

Lauren will take on former Ex on the Beach cast member Sydney Langston in a three-round boxing match.

In addition to Lauren and Ed, fellow Season 37 rookie Renan Hellemans will take on John Luke Kieper in a match.

The Celebrity Net Fights 2 event is set for December 11, 2021, at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. Tickets and pay-per-view details will arrive in the future at the Celebrity Net Fights website.

It marks the second Celebrity Net Fights event. The previous celebrity boxing event, held in Texas, featured Big Brother USA stars taking on Big Brother Canada stars in the ring. It featured several Challenge cast members, with Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, and Jozea Flores competing in matches.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.