The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello gives her thoughts about Spies, Lies & Allies rookies

Cara Maria Sorbello during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

In The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers have seen many rookies join the competitive reality series for the first time. They come from various backgrounds, some of which may have prepared them better for MTV’s show.

However, the early theme through four episodes has been getting rid of rookies. A veteran alliance and truce formed early in the season involving many returning cast members, who agreed not to send each other in until no rookies are left.

A recent bit of advice from a multiple-time Challenge champion seems to be what the rookies needed to fare better in the game.

Cara Maria shares advice for Season 37 rookies

Everyone had to start as a rookie, including the best of the best and Challenge champions. That includes two-time champ Cara Maria Sorbello, who debuted in the Fresh Meat season of The Challenge over 10 years ago.

Her boyfriend and castmate Paulie Calafiore has been giving his comments about Season 37 regularly, but it appears that Cara hasn’t been keeping up much. However, a fan asked her thoughts about the latest rookies on The Challenge.

“Have been wicked busy and I don’t have cable so have not had a chance to catch up…But if the rookies are banding together and f***n up the vets I am rootin for em!” Cara said in her Instagram Story reply.

She went on to offer some valuable advice she’d give the latest rookies too, even though their season is being aired on MTV.

“My advice to them: stick together and don’t listen to what the vets tell ya. They are just using you and will pick you off piece by piece no matter what they promise,” she shared.

Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram Story

Of course, the season has already been filmed, so these rookies have probably learned their lesson by now as they watch things back and reflect.

Based on the episodes so far, the rookies hadn’t really grasped Cara’s strategy, except for a few. Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald realized they needed to find a way to escape the trap of constantly getting sent into eliminations.

In Episode 4, Corey did his best to cut a deal with Fessy to get Hughie Maughan as one opponent. Corey didn’t believe Hughie would be able to compete.

Unfortunately, Corey’s underestimation of his fellow rookie was a big mistake. Hughie teamed up with Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, with the two competitors able to eliminate Corey and Michele in Episode 4.

Viewers also saw rookies who seemed like they were going to shake things up get eliminated. That included Michaela Bradshaw in Episode 1 and Kelz Dyke in the season’s second episode.

Cara reveals The Challenge competitors she’d bring on a future season

Another interesting Instagram Story reply arrived from Cara regarding the show that made her famous. A fan asked Cara to list three men and three women she’d want to bring with her for a future season of The Challenge.

Cara mentioned in her reply that her math is off, but she named off several strong competitors she would want for her “team” on The Challenge.

She included her boyfriend Paulie, cousin Jamie Banks, War of the Worlds winner Turbo Çamkıran, five-time champion CT Tamburello, and four-time champion Darrell Taylor.

Also included is Leroy Garrett, who retired after Double Agents, and Cara’s former War of the Worlds partner, Theo Campbell.

Among the women that Cara listed were her former Rivals II partner Heather Cooke, War of the Worlds 2 castmate “Ninja” Natalie Duran, Natalie Negrotti, and Ashley Mitchell.

Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram Story

The lineup above seems stacked and almost like it could be a portion of the cast for a future season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. However, many fans might agree, it’d be great to see many of the above cast members competing on another MTV regular season as well.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.