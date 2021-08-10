The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello react to castmate’s Cameo comments, ‘that’s just wrong’

The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore during a War of the Worlds aftershow episode. Pic credit: MTV

A recent Cameo video began making the rounds online, which drew the attention of The Challenge fans and cast member, Paulie Calafiore.

That’s because part of the comments made by his castmate in the video seemed to reference his girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello’s deceased pet.

The two-time Challenge finalist and Big Brother star reacted to the video suggesting it would be “extremely disgusting and disappointing” if the person made comments like that, knowing Cara’s situation.

Not only did Paulie react, but Cara Maria also made comments following the video’s appearance online.

The Challenge Season 37 star’s Cameo video pops up online

Last week, MTV and Cameo offered The Challenge fans a chance to get “zero-dollar” Cameo videos from their favorite stars from the Spies, Lies & Allies cast. Normally, the videos cost anywhere from $20 to $200, depending on which Challenge star it is.

Among the available cast members in the promotion was veteran competitor Amanda Garcia, and she was likely a popular choice. She’s making her return to The Challenge after being away from the show for a few years to work as a nurse and raise her son.

One fan shared a Cameo video that Amanda made for them, and The Challenge star retweeted it.

In a previous Monsters & Critics report, we mentioned Amanda’s possible feud or beef with a castmate or two. She hinted at that in the Cameo video below, as it seems the fan had requested she tell them which cast members she didn’t like for Season 37.

However, another comment near the end of her video has gotten people’s attention.

“Don’t forget to tune into Spies, Lies, and I hope your horse dies on August 11th,” The Challenge star said with a chuckle.

Amanda, I FUCKING LOVE YOU. This is brilliant, the ending is too funny, I suggest everyone gives this a good watch! She really went above and beyond. LIVING LEGEND!!!!! @MTV_AMANDAG pic.twitter.com/0YGXcu9FmT — huw ✨ (@chqllengemtv) August 9, 2021

Amanda’s “I hope your horse dies” line is a throwback to something she said to her castmate, Cara Maria Sorbello, during The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. The line was part of Amanda’s yelling at Cara during one segment.

As mentioned in a People report, Wes Bergmann first used the line during the Rivals I season, years before Amanda did.

Cara’s fans learned over the years she had a fondness for horses, including her pet Garnett. However, Cara’s horse passed away earlier this year, so the recent comment Amanda made is getting attention.

Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria react to Amanda’s video

The Cameo video clearly was making the rounds online because it also came to the attention of both Cara Maria and her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore.

Paulie fired off his thoughts on Twitter, as he probably wasn’t too pleased by what he heard in the video.

“I hope a video I saw circulating yesterday was done without knowing Cara’s horse is dead. Cause it would be extremely disgusting and disappointing if that person knew the horse was dead and still said what was said. That’s not ‘in good fun’, that’s just wrong,” Paulie tweeted.

Cara Maria shared a post on her Instagram Story in which she also reacted to learning about the Cameo video comments. She mentioned “disappointment and disgust” among what she might be feeling at the moment.

“Waited my whole life for her. Blessed with 20 years until she passed at 30 years old. She was my whole heart. The people who have been around me for the last decade especially know about this bond more in depth than most. Disappointment and disgust don’t even begin to cover how I feel right now,” Cara said on her slide.

She also included a photo of her with Garnett, with a link to her original post about the passing of her horse.

With Cameo, fans can buy a custom video message from a celebrity, including reality TV stars. It’s possible the fan requested Amanda to say the specific things she did in her message.

It’s also possible that Amanda hasn’t kept up with Cara and Paulie’s social media or personal lives to know Cara’s horse had passed away.

As of this Monsters & Critics report, Amanda hasn’t responded or replied online to Paulie or Cara’s social media posts. She, Paulie, and Cara Maria were all castmates on the Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds seasons. The Final Reckoning season included Amanda and her clique, the Lavender Ladies, in a heated feud with Cara.

Amanda is now back on TV with MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. It appears, based on her comments on the show and social media, she’s picking up where she left off in previous seasons.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.