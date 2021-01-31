The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello shares heartbreaking loss that left her ’empty and heavy’

The Challenge’s Cara Maria posted that she had to bid farewell to her friend Garnett after 20 years. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge veteran Cara Maria Sorbello has many passions away from MTV’s reality competition series, including her love of photography, nature, and horses.

In a recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old opened up about the tough loss she is dealing with, as she shared that her beloved horse Garnett had passed away.

The former winner of The Challenge admitted that she “felt empty and heavy” all at once in dealing with the loss.

Cara Maria shares emotional post after losing Garnett

A few days ago, Cara took to Instagram to let friends and fans know that she had to say goodbye to her longtime horse, Garnett, after 20 years.

She posted an image of her resting her forehead on Garnett’s along with a caption detailing the emotions involved with her loss.

“When the warm neck that caught all your tears for 20 years isn’t there to hold you anymore…My lion is in heaven now. Her spirit was too big for her old body to hold her,” Cara shared in her caption.

“I know you all loved her. And I made sure she knew how many lives she’s touched without even meeting them,” The Challenge star said.

“She went as peacefully as anyone could ever wish for. I honestly don’t know who I am now without her,” Cara also added in her IG post.

Other Challenge stars react to Cara’s loss

With Cara’s Instagram post came a flood of likes and comments, expressing sorrow over her losing her horse. Not only did fans provide condolences, but some of Cara’s former castmates also showed support.

That included Tori Deal, who was seemingly at odds with Cara’s alliance on War of the Worlds 2.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Cara! ❤️I know that’s that worst feeling in the world. Sending you so much love. Also I recommend reading ‘signs, the secret language of the universe’ by Laura Lynn Jackson ❤️,” Tori commented.

Former Big Brother and Challenge star Natalie Negrotti also left a comment on Cara’s post. Fans will remember Natalie debuted on The Challenge: Vendettas alongside fellow Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore, who became Cara’s boyfriend.

“OMG CARA I’m so sorry babe,” Natalie wrote.

Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

Ashley Mitchell was part of Cara’s big alliance on War of the Worlds 2. She also showed support for Cara on her recent IG post.

“I am so very sorry cara. I know how much you loved her 😭❤️ im always here for you,” Ashley commented.

The Challenge star “Ninja” Natalie Duran and rumored The Challenge: We Want OGs cast member Kellyanne Judd shared memories of Garnett on Instagram Story slides (below).

Pic credit: @ninja_natalie & @kellyaneejudd /IG Stories

Cara last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, where she and boyfriend Paulie Calafiore created a large alliance with other Team USA castmates in the house. Many members of the alliance ended up competing in the final, including Cara and Paulie.

They went on to lose to a UK team that featured Rogan O’Connor, Dee Nguyen, and fellow Americans Chris “CT” Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley.

Any of her losses during 14 seasons of The Challenge likely pale in comparison to her recent personal loss.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.