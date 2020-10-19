The Challenge stars Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore to begin filming for TV series and movie

The Challenge stars Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore are about to be quite busy for the next several months, with several new projects on the way.

The two competitors weren’t on The Challenge: Total Madness, and now it appears like they are involved in getting other ventures launched beyond reality TV.

That includes an upcoming TV series and a few movies on the way in the next year or two.

Cara Maria answers fan question about her new project

On Saturday, veteran Challenge competitor Cara Maria Sorbello took to her Instagram Story to answer various fan questions.

One of the questions that popped up asked Cara about a show she’s mentioned she will be filming for.

“The show is called Welcome to Hope that I’m heading out on Tuesday to start filming the first couple episodes,” Cara replied, also tagging Candice Cain, who is the writer for the series.

According to IMDb, Welcome to Hope is a faith-based series about a young man who returns home to help with the family business following his mother’s death due to cancer.

He’s also trying to decide what to do with his life.

Cara will have the role of Lucy of Horton in the series. Based on her comments in a PR release, she’s excited to make the transition from appearing on reality TV to other roles.

“I can’t wait to show everyone what I’m capable of,” Sorbello said.

“Audiences know me from what they see in reality shows and from peeking into my life through Instagram, but they don’t know that I really enjoy acting. I love the role of Lucy, and I can’t wait to bring her to life.”

Her landing this role put another project she’s part of on hold, a suspense thriller called Peek A Boo.

The movie is also written and directed by Candice Cain. Cara has a major role as a character named Brenna Huxley.

“I think people are going to be really surprised by Cara,” Cain said about Sorbello. “She’s a terrific actor that takes direction really, really well. I thought Peek-A-Boo would be our first production together, but the stars aligned for this series.”

According to the PR release, the movie will have principal photography in Long Island, New York.

Cara Maria and Paulie to appear in Christmas movie

Fans of The Challenge have seen a relationship blossom between Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore over several seasons.

As mentioned, neither appeared on Total Madness, but both are now popping up in acting roles, some even together.

Paulie has been busy training for a possible Winter Olympics spot, so he’s been away from Cara a bit. However, the couple will appear in a few upcoming movies together.

Paulie is in the movie Peek A Boo mentioned above as he’ll play the role of Jacob Valdis. Reportedly, Paulie and Cara are villains in the film.



The other movie Paulie and Cara will be in is called Winter at the Winery. Per IMDb, this will be a Christmas-themed romance movie:

A builder and decorator on a home renovation show end up quarantined during the holidays in the home they are renovating.

Cara Maria will have the role of Sripty, while Paulie will play the role of Mitch. All of the projects above are for Gemelli Films.

Based on information on a website about the Gemelli projects, Paulie and Cara are tentatively scheduled to film for Winter at the Winery from December 2 through December 15.

Cara mentioned she would begin filming her parts for Welcome to Hope this week on Wednesday, October 21.

The Challenge Season 36 premiere date is TBA on MTV.