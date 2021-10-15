The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers may reveal full cast with former champions and season location

Many cast members from The Challenge: All Stars Season 1 could appear in the third season. Pic credit: Paramount+

A third season of The Challenge: All Stars appears ready to start filming, as rumors suggest a solid selection of cast members are prepared to depart.

Among them are quite a few returning OGs from the first few seasons and former Challenge champions who many fans will probably be happy to see.

This post will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars in what almost appears to be the full cast headed off for the rumored filming location.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 full cast revealed via spoilers?

The Instagram account @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev on Twitter, has posted an update with 28 OGs who seem locked in and ready to film All Stars Season 3.

Monsters & Critics reported earlier about the potential third season’s cast, including seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and former finalist Kailah Casillas, as well as returning OGs Beth Stolarczyk, Jonna Mannion, Darrell Taylor, and Ace Amerson.

But wait, there’s more! Among other potential cast members revealed for the spinoff are former Road Rules: Semester at Sea star Veronica Portillo and former Real World: Portland star Jordan Wiseley. Both are three-time Challenge champions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jordan’s RW castmate Nia Moore is also amongst those pictured below. She famously butted heads with all her castmates on her RW season and Jordan during The Challenge. They’ve since made up, and based on the rumored cast, it seems like she is OK to return for the spinoff after being kicked off the MTV show.

Also revealed below is Veronica’s Road Rules castmate Yes Duffy, the All Stars Season 1 winner.

He could join fellow returning Season 1 stars Mark Long, Syrus Yarbrough, KellyAnne Judd, Kendal Sheppard, Derrick Kosinski, Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, Ace, Darrell, Beth, Jonna, and Jemmye Carroll.

Season 2 cast members Tina Barta, Sophia Pasquis, Tyler Duckworth, Brad Fiorenza, Melinda Collins, and MJ Garrett are also pictured as rumored Season 3 cast members. In addition, two-time champion Wes Bergmann is also a potential cast member.

Other details for Season 3 including potential location

There doesn’t appear to be a set number for The Challenge: All Stars cast, but based on previous seasons, this may not be the complete cast for Season 3.

Some of the individuals shown above may be on standby as an alternate or replacement cast member, should someone else have to leave the main cast for any reason. As seen above, there’s also a mystery spot, so at least one more cast member could be joining them.

The reported cast for All Stars 2, which arrived just days ago, featured 24 cast members for the spinoff—that season filmed in Cancun weeks ago and will premiere its first episode on November 11.

Online spoilers and rumors indicate that All Stars 3 cast members are heading to Panama this weekend to begin the filming process. That may include a quarantine for the cast like previous seasons of The Challenge on MTV and the spinoff on Paramount Plus.

An official release date is probably well over two months away for Season 3, meaning it’s likely to debut sometime in early 2022. That’s probably OK with fans as they’ll have All Stars 2 episodes to keep them occupied for the remainder of this year.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.