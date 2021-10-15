The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 3 cast members set to depart for filming with some surprising additions

Cast members from the first season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series. Pic credit: Paramount+

Just days after a teaser trailer arrived for The Challenge: All Stars 2, it appears that cast members are ready to head off to film a third season of the spinoff.

Recent online spoilers for The Challenge indicate that several individuals joined the prospective cast, including two who may surprise many fans.

Read on for The Challenge spoilers and rumors about who is leaving as part of the cast for the spinoff show’s third season.

The Challenge spoilers reveal more All Stars 3 cast

The format for The Challenge: All Stars features former cast members from MTV’s reality shows The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

More importantly, it features former competitors from the many seasons of The Challenge returning to share their stories after time away.

In some cases, those individuals have been away for quite a while. For example, All Stars 2 will feature Leah Gillingwater, who has been away from reality TV since 2004.

However, some additions to the casts have surprised fans as people debate who qualifies as an All-Star and who doesn’t. That will likely continue with The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast.

Below is an Instagram post from The Challenge insider account @mtvchallengeinsider with rumored cast members set to depart for Season 3 filming.

Fans will quickly see the show’s winningest cast member is there, Johnny Bananas.

Other rumored cast members shown in the Instagram post above include Jonna Mannion and Derrick Kosinski, who are part of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast. They also appeared on All Stars 1.

Other returning OGs include Brad Fiorenza (All Stars 2), Beth Stolarczyk (All Stars 1), Darrell Taylor (All Stars 1 & 2), Jemmye Carroll (All Stars 1), and Ace Amerson (All Stars 1).

Two of the newer OGs pictured in the rumored cast above are The Real World: Miami’s Cynthia Roberts and The Real World: Go Big or Go Home’s Kailah Casillas.

The Challenge fans react to the addition of Johnny Bananas and Kailah Casillas

Among the surprising additions for All Stars 3 cast are Johnny Bananas and returning finalist Kailah Casillas.

While Bananas qualifies as an All Star with his seven championships, he was recently involved in what some might consider a messy breakup with girlfriend Morgan Willett. He last appeared on MTV’s regular The Challenge: Total Madness season and won his seventh season.

Kailah’s addition is surprising for many fans as she appeared in just five seasons of MTV’s show, reaching the finals once in Vendettas.

She was involved in a physical altercation with castmate Melissa Reeves as the two got into it on Final Reckoning and got kicked off early that season. However, Kailah returned for the Total Madness season.

Fans reacted to her addition to the speculative cast, as well as Bananas making his return for The Challenge in any form.

One fan expressed their excitement to see Kailah but would prefer to see her on the main MTV show’s cast.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Another fan praised the addition of Kailah and Bananas for the rumored All Stars 3 cast.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

As with Jemmye Carroll on the first season’s cast, some fans don’t believe the 28-year-old Kailah qualifies as an All Star just yet. She appeared on Real World: Go Big or Go Home, five seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, and the Champs vs. Stars spinoff.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Another fan commented in support of the addition of the seven-time champ Johnny Bananas returning with the other OGs.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Based on the above comments, there’s a lot of excitement about the returning cast members for the third season of the spinoff. Keep in mind, it’s currently speculative, so there’s no guarantee the individuals above make the final cast.

However, it appears those are 10 of the people leaving to start filming The Challenge: All Stars 3. Monsters & Critics previously reported on other rumored All Stars 3 cast members, including Wes Bergmann, KellyAnne Judd, and Melinda Stolp.

Meanwhile, fans have All Stars 2 coming in less than a month to keep them busy watching their favorite OGs until the third season drops.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres Thursday, November 11, on Paramount+.