The Challenge alum Faith Stowers gains Maria Menounos and husband Kevin Undergaro as producers for her new show

Former The Challenge competitor Faith Stowers has found a few more producers to help with the television show she was recently pitching.

Stowers will now have the team of Maria Menounos and her husband to lend their experience with production for her new TV concept.

Faith is a former two-time Challenge competitor and appeared on the popular reality show Vanderpump Rules, but now is looking to establish herself with a brand new show.

Maria Menounos and husband to produce with Stowers

According to a Page Six report, Maria Menounos and husband Kevin Undergaro will work as executive producers alongside Faith Stowers for a new TV show.

Maria Menounos has extensive credits in terms of television. She’s worked with E! News, Today, Access Hollywood, and even the WWE over the years as a correspondent or contributor. In terms of MTV history, she hosted multiple Real World reunion shows from 2009 to 2012.

In terms of production work, she’s known for her AfterBuzz TV network specials and podcasts which appear on YouTube. The shows tend to focus on entertainment topics and reality TV shows, making Maria and Kevin a great fit for helping with Stowers’ show.

Reportedly, Faith’s show will be based on a black-owned business called Yekim. They sell clothes made by designer Martez Malone who has an Instagram page where he shows off fancy cars, fashion, and more.

A week ago, reports were circulating that Stowers was pitching her new show as a rival to one of the shows she starred in, Vanderpump Rules. That’s because two of her castmates- Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, reported Stowers for crimes she didn’t commit, leading to some major drama, and ultimately their firing for the false police report.

With Vanderpump Rules possibly struggling, Stowers is now stepping up to bring something of her own to television after leaving the show. Maria Menounos and Kevin Undergaro have the necessary production experience, so it should be interesting to see how things progress with Faith’s new series.

Former Challenge competitor gave birth earlier this year

As mentioned, Faith Stowers previously appeared on Ex on the Beach and two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. Her debut season was Final Reckoning in 2018, where she was partnered up with rival Angela Babicz. They were eliminated less than halfway through the season after being sent to the Redemption House.

Faith returned on Season 34, War of the Worlds 2, last year. She chose to quit the show ahead of elimination following an altercation that involved castmates Kyle Christie, Stephen Bear, and Theo Campbell.

This past February, she and her boyfriend, Marcio Marchena II, welcomed their first child. Faith apparently competed on The Challenge while pregnant, making her one of several female competitors in the show’s history to have done so. Others who competed while pregnant included Robin Hibbard, Gladys Sanabria, and most recently, Melissa Reeves.

A few days ago, Faith shared a photo of her with her child on Instagram (below), indicating in the caption he was something she is thankful for in a tough 2020. The photo brought a few of The Challenge stars to comment, including Ashley Mitchell, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, and Amanda Garcia.

The 31-year-old Stowers seems like she has more to be thankful about now, as her new show will have some experienced producers to assist. Stay tuned as more details arrive regarding the series.

The Challenge: Double Agents premiers on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c on MTV.