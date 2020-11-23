Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers is working on pitching her own reality TV show. She reportedly wants to take inspiration from Vanderpump Rules but add more diversity.

A source close to Faith opens up to Page Six about Faith’s progress on the potential reality show.

“She wants to use the opportunity to create more black-themed entertainment and help black entrepreneurs — kinda like a Black Lisa Vanderpump,” the insider explains.

“She’s been having meetings around town trying to make it happen.”

Faith’s time on Vanderpump Rules

Faith appeared as a reoccurring character on Vanderpump Rules for Season 4 and appeared as a guest on Season 6 when rumors had surfaced about her and Jax having an affair.

During an Instagram Live discussion obtained by E News! with Floribama Shore star Candace Renee Rice, she shared that she felt alienated by her white costars when the affair came out.

“I did a show with [an] all-white cast,” Stowers told Rice. “I was the only black person on the show.”

She continued, “I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. ‘I was wrong and I was this and I was that,’ calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”

“I believe it hit the ceiling for me, and made me really want to run for the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me,” she added.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute drama

Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to the incident Faith mentioned involving the cops.

While the instance occurred in 2018, Bravo reflected during the Black Lives Matter’s resurgence and fired Stassi and Kristen for their racist actions.

Stassi and Kristen responded to a police notice about a black woman who had been on drugs and was guilty of stealing. Stassi and Kristen claimed that the unidentified criminal was Faith and threatened to report her to the police.

Faith was not guilty of the crimes they accused her of, and Stassi and Kristen were accused of racially profiling Faith.

Their decision to frame Faith came after Faith left Vanderpump Rules and went to MTV to star on Ex on the Beach and The Challenge.

Stassi and Kristen have since issued apologies for their actions.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.