Lisa Vanderpump has hinted that many LA restaurants will be forced to close their doors, but she has yet to reveal whether SUR or any of her restaurants will be one of them.

Lisa tweeted a remorseful sentiment about how the restaurant industry will suffer due to the California Governor’s new mandate that restaurants can only serve through takeout, drive-thru, or delivery.

“After much cost & consideration for the well being of staff & guests we endeavored to open,” Lisa tweeted. “Sadly, many restaurants will not reopen. We want to thank patrons and incredible staff who followed stringent guidelines. Masks are essential, stay safe we will prevail. Happy thanksgiving.”

However, a source revealed to Page Six that Lisa was not referring to her own restaurants when she mentioned the restaurant closures. As she stated in the tweet, she “endeavored to open” her restaurants during these times and is hoping for the best.

Lisa’s current restaurants are Sur, the one that started Vanderpump Rules, Pump and TomTom which she co-owns with Pump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

The status of the restaurants have left filming Vanderpump Rules season 9 in jeopardy.

Which restaurants is she planning to open though?

PUMP may be closing

Not long after Lisa’s remorseful tweet, Real Housewives blogger Christian Gray Snow spotted Lisa’s restaurant PUMP being cleared out.

“Following LVP’s cryptic tweet about the LA restaurant shutdown this morning, a rental company is cleaning out PUMP. Spotted on my coffee run,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

He also noted how Lisa had been hesitant to open up her restaurants earlier in the pandemic even though they were able to and could accommodate for outdoor dining.

He posted a picture of the rental company’s car and its employees walking around PUMP with ladders mounted. He also added a picture of Lisa’s tweet on top.

The restaurant also suffered after a robbery at the beginning of the pandemic.

Lisa had to close down Villa Blanca

Lisa revealed in July that she had to close down her restaurant Villa Blanca.

“While saying goodbye to the location where we have actively served the Beverly Hills community for 12 years and employed hundreds of Angelenos, is a sad time for us,” she told Daily Mail at the time.

However, Lisa is optimistic that she will be able to reopen the restaurant in a different location during lighter times.

“We are excited to perhaps bring Villa Blanca back in the future at a different location – as its staff and customers have always been a family,” she told the outlet.

Vanderpump Rules has yet to announce if they are filming Season 9.