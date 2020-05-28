Lisa Vanderpump not seeking criminal charges against restaurant burglar

Lisa Vanderpump’s Hollywood restaurant was targeted by a would-be burglar. The good news is that the burglary failed, and now Vanderpump herself said that she is not seeking to press charges.

Vanderpump, the former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and current star of Vanderpump Rules, said no real damage was done.

Lisa Vanderpump not pressing charges for attempted burglary

Vanderpump’s husband Ken spoke to TMZ about the attempted burglary.

He said that the alleged burglar was stopped before he could get in and get away with anything when eyewitnesses called the police.

This all happened at Vanderpump’s WeHo restaurant on Sunday night around 7 p.m. PST. The deputies were there within minutes and caught the suspect.

TMZ reported that the suspect was wearing a blue face mask and a backpack. He used shears to try to cut the lock and get into the restaurant.

There were three different witnesses to this that all called the police. Seven police cars and a helicopter showed up. The large turnout wasn’t because Vanderpump is famous. It is because the man was seen in the area before, and law enforcement was already on the lookout.

However, Vanderpump will not press charges and might just hope the person might learn a lesson. Plus, Ken said that “he was desperate for a Pump-tini. We can’t blame him.”

The restaurant itself was closed since the California shelter-at-home orders went into effect.

Lisa Vanderpump during pandemic

While the burglary was underway, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband were safely at home, as they continue to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily for fans, Andy Cohen is continuing to bring Lisa, and other stars of the Bravo shows into fans’ homes via a virtual reunion.

In a recent talk with Lisa, she admitted that she wouldn’t be leaving her home anytime soon for a new residence. Even if there wasn’t a pandemic, she loves where she lives.

Vanderpump seems to love her home, even while stuck there for a very long time, and said she plans to keep living at Villa Rosa.

Meanwhile, other Vanderpump Rules castmembers are cashing in on their nice pay to upgrade their living situations.

Tom and Katie have a new home that is incredibly impressive. Their kitchen costs more than most people’s homes, clocking in at $300,000 for that room alone. Lisa said if she did move anywhere, she would move in with them.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.