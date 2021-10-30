The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal next OG cast members to go home via elimination

The Challenge: All Stars host TJ Lavin at The Arena for an elimination event. Pic credit: Paramount+

Fans have yet to see the premiere episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2, but filming is already underway for the third season of the spinoff series.

With that comes The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers for which cast members are being sent home via elimination events.

With this spoilers report, the fifth and sixth cast members to get eliminated are revealed, both of which appeared on the first spinoff season.

Latest All Stars 3 cast members eliminated

Eliminations are coming quickly for The Challenge: All Stars 3, as the third season of the popular spinoff series is currently filming in Panama.

The All Stars 3 cast features lots of talented OGs, with many returning from the show’s previous two seasons. There are also some nice surprises in the cast, with several multi-time champions joining the competition.

In a recent Instagram post via @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev on Twitter, it’s revealed that two OGs who appeared on the first season of Paramount Plus’ spinoff are now eliminated.

Scroll through the spoiler photos below to see which cast members are out of the running for TJ’s final, and read below for more details.

Based on the latest spoilers, The Real World: New Orleans’ Jemmye Carroll and The Real World: Boston’s Syrus Yarbrough are both done for the third season of the spinoff. Both competitors were in the first season of All Stars.

Jemmye, 33, a former finalist on The Challenge: Rivals II, reached and finished the All Stars Season 1 final along with nine other competitors. She finished in a tie for seventh place with castmate Ruthie Alcaide.

Syrus, 50, is a former Challenge winner during the fourth season of MTV’s The Challenge, the Extreme Challenge, and banked over $30,000 in prize money during his time on the show. Unfortunately, he’s yet to win on All Stars despite now making two appearances.

Which All Stars 3 cast members are eliminated so far?

The recent exits of Syrus and Jemmye push the total cast members eliminated to six. The first reported elimination spoiler was that former The Real World: Miami star Cynthia Roberts got eliminated.

Shortly after that, The Challenge online spoilers revealed that two-time champion Tyler Duckworth (The Real World: Key West) was eliminated from the show.

The next spoilers indicated that Real World: Austin’s Melinda Collins and Road Rules star Laterrian Wallace got eliminated.

It’s unknown if the format was partners in eliminations, or they alternated between a men’s day and a women’s day. It appears to be solo eliminations as of this report, but different details could arrive along the way.

With those six eliminations, the cast still has plenty of championship talent. Amongst the rumored cast members for All Stars 3 are Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, MJ Garrett, Veronica Portillo, KellyAnne Judd, Kendal Darnell, and Darrell Taylor.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is TBA.