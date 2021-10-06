The Challenge star Wes Bergmann shares he’s a ‘girl dad,’ castmates react to news

The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann and wife Amanda have welcomed a new addition to their family. Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

Two-time Challenge champion Wes Bergmann shared some breaking news with fans, friends, and followers, as he has officially become a “girl dad.”

That would instantly make it seem that Wes and his wife Amanda have joined other Challenge stars who have daughters, including Ashley Marie Kelsey and Theresa Jones.

However, in typical Wes fashion, his social media post isn’t what one would expect upon seeing that news, as he showed off a cute photo featuring him and his wife to reveal the news.

The Challenge’s Wes shares ‘girl dad’ post with fans

Over the past year, several Challenge stars have welcomed new additions to their families. They’ve included Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono, Kyle Christie with his girlfriend Vicky Turner, and Theresa Jones with her husband T.J. Jones.

Wes and his wife never announced they were expecting a child, and they still haven’t shared anything like that. Instead, Wes revealed that they recently welcomed a new puppy dog into their lives.

“Breaking: I’M A GIRL DAD! I’d like to introduce everyone to Penelope ‘Penny’ Bergmann,” Wes said in his IG post caption.

He also shared that she’s a Bernadoodle with a patch and has her own Instagram account. Fans can follow Penny at the handle @pennywiththepatch to keep updated on her life adventures.

The photo below shows the proud parents, as Wes and Amanda hold up Penny Bergmann for an adorable selfie.

The addition of Penny to Wes’s family comes months after The Challenge star revealed heartbreaking news. His dog Bootstrap had been battling bone cancer and developed a large tumor in his nasal cavity, eventually leading to the dog’s passing earlier this year.

The loss was extremely difficult for Wes, who received an outpouring of support from friends, fans, and castmates who realized how much Bootstrap meant to him.

Challenge castmates react to Wes’s breaking news

Upon seeing the announcement of Wes becoming a “girl dad,” many of his Challenge castmates from over the years hopped into the comments. Some mentioned how cute the puppy is, while others joked with Wes.

Former Floribama Shore and The Challenge star Mattie Lynn Breaux gushed over how cute Penny Bergmann is, with Wes telling her, “you’re gonna love her.”

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

That included castmate Kyle Christie, who joked that Wes can now use Penny as his reason to tell people not to vote him into Challenge eliminations.

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

“How many times I’m gonna tell you to breathe 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨,” Nelson Thomas joked with his Double Agents castmate.

Pic credit: @westonbermann/Instagram

Wes’ former The Real World: Austin and Challenge castmate, Nehemiah Clark, is all ready to visit to see the puppy.

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram

Wes last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents, which aired earlier this year. Ahead of Spies, Lies & Allies filming, he revealed he’d be unable to appear on Season 37 due to other projects in his life. More recently, the two-time Challenge winner said he didn’t expect to be on MTV’s show or Paramount+’s All Stars spinoff in the foreseeable future.

However, Wes hasn’t officially retired from the show just yet. For now, he will be busy with his business ventures, weekly Challenge reviews on Patreon, and of course, being a “girl dog dad.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.