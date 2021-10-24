The Challenge spoilers: First elimination arrives for All Stars 3 cast members

The Challenge: All Stars is currently filming a third season of the spinoff series. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 3 is currently filming episodes, with the second season on the way for Paramount Plus in November.

With that, the All Stars 3 cast has departed and started competing, with the first elimination taking place for the competitors.

This report will include spoilers for All Stars Season 3, currently in production, with the names of eliminated cast members possibly revealed.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 is underway

The popularity of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff is undeniable, based on fans’ comments on social media reacting to the first season, and to seeing trailers and cast details for the upcoming second season.

So it’s no surprise that a third season has started filming episodes, so they can presumably be ready for early 2022.

The general theme of the All Stars spinoff involves bringing back former cast members from Real World, Road Rules, and The Challenge: Fresh Meat. All Stars 3 looks to feature one of the most stacked lineups so far.

The rumored cast will have several multi-time champions and OGs that fans haven’t heard from in a while. They include Nia Moore, Roni Martin, Kailah Casillas, Veronica Portillo, Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, and Cynthia Roberts.

Based on online forum details at Vevmo, the cast departed for Panama to start filming Season 3. The full cast is shown below, although it was revealed Johnny Bananas dropped out last minute.

Even without Bananas, the lineup is full of OGs from The Challenge’s extensive history, including several from the earliest editions of MTV’s reality shows. The episodes should give viewers insights into what many of these former cast members have been up to since leaving reality TV.

First All Stars 3 elimination revealed

It appears that the elimination format for All Stars 3 will start off as a single-elimination format, with either a men’s day or women’s day.

The first elimination has been revealed by @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, aka GamerVev, and it was a women’s elimination day.

Based on GamerVev’s reveal, Cynthia Roberts is the first cast member to leave the third season of the spinoff. It’s unknown who eliminated her, or what the event was they competed in.

Cynthia, 47, originally debuted on The Real World: Miami which aired on MTV in 1996. She went on to appear on two seasons of The Challenge.

She started on the first season of The Challenge, which was Road Rules: All Stars. It consisted of The Real World alumni traveling in an RV to do missions, similar to Road Rules. With that season, Cynthia and her castmates won, including Eric Nies, Rachel Campos, Jon Brennan, and Sean Duffy.

Cynthia returned for The Challenge’s ninth season, Battle of the Sexes 2, in 2004. In the earlier seasons of The Challenge, there were teams of players and votes to eliminate other cast members. Cynthia got voted off in Episode 6.

Unfortunately, her time on the All Stars spinoff season will be limited, but hopefully, fans can hear some life updates from one of the iconic cast members from the early days of Real World and The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.