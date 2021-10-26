The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal second OG eliminated from spinoff series

The Challenge: All Stars host TJ Lavin presides over an elimination event in Season 1. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers are giving fans a sneak peek at how the eliminations are trimming down the cast for the popular spinoff’s third season.

Based on previous details released, the third season’s cast brings one of the biggest lineups yet, including several multi-time champions competing for the prize money.

However, one of those OGs is now heading home, and it appears they won’t be part of the field anymore.

Keep in mind spoilers will follow for the anticipated third season of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+, including the names of several eliminated cast members.

Latest elimination revealed for All Stars 3

Within the past few weeks, the All Stars 3 cast officially departed for Panama, according to Challenge insider GamerVev, aka @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram.

Filming is underway, and two eliminations have now taken place. Based on the details provided so far, it’s been alternating between men’s and women’s elimination days, at least for the start of the season.

That meant a men’s elimination day was up next for the spinoff series, with GamerVev revealing the cast member in the Instagram post below.

A former Real World star, Tyler Duckworth, 40, is also a former two-time winner on The Challenge. His first win came on Cutthroat, with a second win happening alongside his Real World: Key West castmate Johnny Bananas in the Rivals season.

Tyler will appear in the upcoming All Stars 2, with the premiere episode arriving November 11 on the Paramount Plus platform. So far, he and Cynthia Roberts are the only two cast members eliminated from the third season, per online spoilers for All Stars 3.

Who else is competing on The Challenge: All Stars 3?

With Tyler’s exit, several multi-time champions are still filming for The Challenge: All Stars 3. One has to think that legends including Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, and Darrell Taylor could be favorites to win in their return to the show.

Even though rumors suggested the cast initially included Johnny Bananas, speculation arrived that he dropped out last minute. However, new additions to Season 3 include three-time Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley and two-time winner Wes Bergmann.

The cast also features former winners Veronica Portillo, Kendal Sheppard, KellyAnne Judd, Nehemiah Clark, and All Stars Season 1 winner, Yes Duffy. Any one of these OGs has a solid shot at winning, but so do some of the former finalists, including Kailah Casillas, Nia Moore, and Sylvia Elsrode.

With that said, it’s clear that The Challenge: All Stars is getting bigger with each new season, and it seems to be a hit with fans. As of this report, it’s unknown when All Stars 3 will officially arrive, but an early 2022 release seems possible.

Until then, fans will be enjoying the All Stars 2 episodes as they start to arrive on-demand via streaming platform Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount+.