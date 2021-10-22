The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal alternate cast members for spinoff series

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast members appear in the full trailer ahead of the season premiere. Pic credit: Paramount+

Cast rumors and spoilers move fast for The Challenge and The Challenge: All Stars shows. That’s certainly been the case with the rumored third season of Paramount Plus’ spinoff.

Recent news indicated that one major star had dropped out of the cast last minute, and more recently, news arrived that the cast included another former finalist.

Now, it appears a Challenge insider has shared who the alternate cast members are for the spinoff series, with four individuals from either The Real World or Road Rules shows.

This report will contain possible The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers for the upcoming spinoff season’s main cast and possible alternates.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 has four alternates

With each season of The Challenge and The Challenge: All Stars, there are alternate cast members on location, ready if a main cast member has to leave for any reason.

For example, the alternates for Season 1 of the spinoff series included Sophia Pasquis, Casey Cooper, Cohutta Grindstaff, and Ryan Kehoe. All of them will appear as cast members for All Stars 2.

Based on a recent reveal by Challenge insider GamerVev, aka @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, Sophia will be amongst Season 3 alternates.

Joining Sophia are Ace Amerson from The Real World: Paris, Beth Stolarczyk from The Real World: Los Angeles, and Dan Renzi from The Real World: Miami.

Of the above alternates, Ace and Beth appeared in the first season of The Challenge: All Stars. Dan has yet to appear in an All Stars cast, but being a Season 3 alternate could bode well for his future chances of being on the spinoff series.

Many fans may be unhappy to see Beth as an alternate rather than part of the main cast. If she were in the main cast, she’d be castmates with two cast members she’s feuded with, Tina Barta and Veronica Portillo, which could bring potential drama for All Stars 3.

Other All Stars 3 news included major star leaving cast

Based on other All Stars 3 cast spoilers, this looked to be one of the best groups yet, as it featured several multi-time champions and significant stars from the show’s history.

They included Veronica Portillo, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann, and Johnny Bananas. However, just days ago, it was revealed by GamerVev that Bananas dropped out last minute, with the reason currently unknown.

Other cast members listed for the third season included Kailah Casillas, Kendal Sheppard, KellyAnne Judd, Jemmye Carroll, Jonna Mannion, Nia Moore, Nememiah Clark, Melinda Collins, and Tina Barta.

More cast news recently arrived indicating that former finalist Sylvia Elsrode, a member of The Challenge’s “Lavender Ladies” group, is also in the Season 3 cast.

As of this report, filming is close to starting, if it hasn’t already. Panama is the rumored location that the cast members departed for to film in.

Most likely, spoilers will start to arrive in the coming weeks regarding which cast members get eliminated and ultimately who wins The Challenge: All Stars 3.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.