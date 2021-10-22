The Challenge: All Stars 3 spoilers reveal former finalist added to cast

The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast will feature former finalists, champions, and other stars from the MTV series. Pic credit: Paramount Plus

With the recent news of a major star dropping out of The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast, spoilers have revealed a new addition possibly taking their place.

That new star isn’t a multi-time champion but is a former finalist, looking to get their first win for big prize money on the spinoff series. They also come from an iconic group featured in the show’s storylines over several seasons.

This report contains potential spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 3, which is rumored to be filming soon in a location outside of the United States.

Former finalist added to All Stars 3 cast

Last weekend rumors arrived that All Stars 3 cast members were departing to film for the third season of Paramount Plus’ spinoff season.

The rumored cast included many multi-time champions, such as Wes Bergmann, Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, and Johnny Bananas.

However, it was recently announced online via @GamerVev that Johnny Bananas dropped out of the All Stars 3 cast last minute.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now GamerVev, who goes by @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, has revealed the cast will include former finalist Sylvia Elsrode, who originally debuted on MTV’s Real World: Skeletons.

Sylvia appeared in three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, with her debut arriving on Invasion of the Champions in 2017. She’d go on to appear on Vendettas and Final Reckoning, reaching the final on her third season alongside teammate Joss Mooney. They finished among runner-up teams to winners Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield.

She’s also a member of the iconic group dubbed the Lavender Ladies, consisting of Ashley, Amanda Garcia, Shane Landry, and Marie Roda. That particular group was featured in several significant stories and moments during some of the show’s seasons.

Fans react to Sylvia joining All Stars 3 cast

As with most cast additions for All Stars, fans have had mixed reactions to seeing Sylvia join the third season of the spinoff.

Some are definitely in favor of the move, while others question why the show’s cast isn’t just “Challenge legends.”

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Another fan was disappointed that All Stars 3 cast included people who weren’t champions or stars.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsder/Instagram

Another fan would prefer to see Tony Raines join the All Stars 3 cast instead of Sylvia. That could always be a possibility in a future season of the spinoff.

Pic credit: @mtchallengeinsider/Instagram

At least one fan believes Sylvia needs to return to MTV’s main show but is happy to see her back on some form of The Challenge.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

“I’m glad that we are getting a challenge with ppl strictly from RW and RR..oh, yea and fresh meat 🙄,” an individual commented about the All Stars 3 cast.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

As of this report, it’s believed the All Stars 3 cast is set to start filming, as they were rumored to have departed for Panama. The new cast is rumored to include The Real World: Portland’s Nia Moore, Real World: Miami’s Cynthia Roberts, and Real World: Go Big or Go Home’s Kailah Casillas, among returning OGs from Seasons 1 and 2.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.