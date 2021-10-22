Sophia Pasquis on The Challenge: Who is the All Stars 2 cast member and what is her Instagram?

Sophia Pasquis returns for The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff series. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

The Challenge: All Stars will feature 24 OG cast members who originally debuted on MTV’s older reality shows, The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

Sophia Pasquis is back on The Challenge, as she’ll be returning to compete for $500,000 in prize money after previously making it to a final in MTV’s series.

Here’s what to know about Sophia ahead of her appearance on All Stars 2 and where you can follow her on Instagram and other social media.

Who is Sophia Pasquis on The Challenge?

Sophia Pasquis, from Elmont, New York, debuted at 23 on MTV’s Road Rules: The Quest in 2001. Among her castmates for the series were fellow The Challenge and All Stars cast members Katie Cooley, Jisela Delgado, and Steve Meinke.

During her Road Rules season, she and her castmates traveled to different missions in Spain and Morocco. There was a twist involved where the team voted to eliminate one castmate if the team failed to meet the rules for a mission.

Sophia made history as the first gay cast member on the MTV show. She developed a crush on her castmate Jisela during the show, but Jisela didn’t seem to share those same feelings.

Following Road Rules, Sophia appeared on just one season of The Challenge with Battle of the Sexes 2, which aired from October 2004 through January 2005 on MTV.

During that ninth season, she made it to the final with teammates Coral Smith and Arissa Hill, where they lost to a team featuring Dan Setzler, Eric Nies, and Theo Von.

This past September, the former Road Rules star appeared on Mike Lewis Podcast where she talked about being the first gay person on the show, her time on The Challenge, and life updates.

Sophia, now in her mid-40s, told Mike that she moved to New Jersey to “rebuild” about three years ago after getting out of a relationship and leaving Manhattan. She also mentioned she tried living in other states, including Colorado, California, and Wisconsin, after Road Rules.

After over 16 years since her last The Challenge appearance, she’s back. Sophia was nearly on the first season of the All Stars spinoff as she was one of several alternate cast members along with Casey Cooper, Ryan Kehoe, Heather Cooke, and Cohutta Grindstaff.

They’re all part of the All Stars 2 cast, except for Cooke, who fans are hoping to see in a future season.

Sophia has since appeared in several promotional videos ahead of the All Stars 2 premiere, one of which featured cast members sharing their favorite Road Rules missions.

She shared that her favorite was a bungee jumping mission because she was “scared to death” but had “the craziest man on Earth” as her partner, who pulled her down with him.

In another video, Sophia mentioned she has kept in touch with Steve and Katie the most from her original Road Rules season. That could prove useful for an alliance as all three are on All Stars 2.

In a video celebrating The Challenge’s 500th episode, cast members talked about their favorite seasons and locations they went to. Sophia said Argentina, which is where she was an alternate for All Stars 1, but added that Mexico is right behind it.

Where can you find Sophia on Instagram or other social media?

Sophia Pasquis is among The Challenge stars who use Instagram. Fans can follow her @de_la_soph on the social media platform.

She currently has over 4,000 followers on IG and over 400 posts, including a post announcing her return for All Stars 2.

“Mark your calendars because The Challenge: All Stars premieres Thurs, Nov. 11th on @paramountplus! Root for me! @ChallengeMTV #TheChallengeAllStars2,” Sophia wrote in her IG post’s caption.

In another photo Sophia shared in May, she and her roommate Jessy celebrate a great season with their softball team.

She’s also shared various photos of friends, her dog, and places she’s visited over the past year or so.

Along with Instagram, Sophia is also on Twitter with the handle @delasoph2, although she just joined this past June. Her Twitter following will likely grow as she appears on Paramount+ and cast members tweet about the All Stars episodes.

Viewers will finally see Sophia Pasquis on The Challenge again with other OG cast members when the first episode of All Stars 2 arrives in November.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount+.