The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast video features look back at favorite Road Rules missions

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast will feature plenty of memories from previous seasons of MTV’s reality shows, Fresh Meat, Real World, and Road Rules.

The latter of these shows was a place that especially helped prepare cast members for The Challenge, thanks to it involving a variety of missions, often involving physical and mental skills.

In a new promotional video, several cast members are getting to reminisce about their former series as they recall their favorite missions.

More Road Rules stars joining All Stars 2 spinoff

The first season of Paramount+’s All Stars spinoff featured many stars from Road Rules, including multi-time champions Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, and Derrick Kosinski.

Other representatives from the show included Kendal Sheppard, Yes Duffy, Latterian Wallace, Jisela Delgado, and Katie Cooley.

These cast members brought plenty of experience to The Challenge: All Stars with their combined championships and highly competitive nature.

The first-ever All Stars champion was Yes Duffy, who debuted on Road Rules: Semester at Sea. One of his former castmates, Ayanna Mackins, will be among the cast members appearing on All Stars 2.

Joining her amongst new Road Rules OGs for All Stars 2 are Steve Meinke (RR: The Quest), Tina Barta (RR: South Pacific), Sophia Pasquis (RR: The Quest), and Jodi Weatherton (RR: X-Treme), a two-time Challenge champion.

Returning from the first season’s cast are Darrell, Derrick, Katie, Laterrian, and Kendal, each of whom is trying to claim their first spinoff series win.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast recalls favorite Road Rules missions

Several of the former Road Rules stars from the All Stars 2 cast are part of a brand new promotional video in which they reminisce over their favorite missions from the series.

For Tina, it was the final from Road Rules: South Pacific because she got to win a car. For Jodi, she mentions her favorite mission from Road Rules: X-Treme was also her “scariest.”

“It was the very first thing we did, and we bungee-jumped out of a helicopter over an active volcano,” Jodi shared, adding that her mom was glad she was OK.

“We jumped out of a plane and onto the beach,” Ayanna says, adding, “I think I praised God eight different ways during that jump, and it was one of the most magnificent experiences I’ve had in my life.”

It wasn’t all about crazy dives out of planes or other death-defying missions. Sometimes the cast experienced missions that were eye-opening in other ways.

Ayanna says that the cast’s visit to South Africa was also among her favorite experiences from her season of Road Rules.

“Going to the continent of Africa for the first time after spending most of my life learning about Africa was profound. The conversations I had with South Africans from all walks of life and ways of being and knowing– it really opened me up to the narrative around South Africa being very layered,” she shared.

Viewers saw MTV’s Road Rules initially debut in 1995, and it eventually paved the way for The Challenge, as The Real World and Road Rules stars battled on the competition show. Road Rules continued its run until the official last season, Viewers’ Revenge, aired in 2007.

However, there were reports that Road Rules was coming back, with episodes coming to the same platform, Paramount+, as The Challenge: All Stars did. As of this report, no further details are known about the project, but it could provide new competitors for MTV’s The Challenge with the experience necessary to compete.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres Thursday, November 11, on Paramount+.