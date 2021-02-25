MTV’s Road Rules series to return with new season on Paramount Plus

Road Rules last appeared on MTV with Viewers’ Revenge in 2007. Pic credit: MTV

Road Rules, which along with sister MTV series The Real World helped to spawn the competition series, The Challenge, is set to make a return to TV screens.

The show featuring competitors traveling around the globe in an RV will get a revival on the rebranded CBS All-Access network, which will soon be known as Paramount Plus.

An announcement came on Wednesday, in conjunction with news that The Challenge: All Stars, a spinoff season featuring “OG” competitors, will also join Paramount Plus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Road Rules to return after lengthy hiatus

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Plus announced an assortment of revived shows from MTV would be coming to the streaming platform. That not only includes Road Rules but also previous MTV music shows Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged, among others.

The Road Rules series originally debuted on MTV with Road Rules USA – The First Adventure back in 1995. It featured a cast of Kit Hoover, Mark Long, Carlos “Los” Jackson, Allison Jones, and Shelly Spottedhorse traveling around in an RV.

The competitors competed in different missions at specific checkpoints. In some seasons, eliminations were held to vote a cast member off, with new individuals sometimes joining the cast.

The winners of the first season received a European trip. Prizes awarded in other seasons included computers, cars, cash, and college tuition.

Read More Where is The Challenge Total Madness filmed?

The series aired 14 seasons up until 2007’s Viewers’ Revenge. Road Rules spawned multiple competitors and champions for MTV’s The Challenge. Some of them included Derrick Kosinski, Rachel Robinson, Darrell Taylor, Katie Doyle, Abram Boise, and Veronica Portillo.

The original seasons of MTV’s The Challenge also fell under a Road Rules vs. Real World format, typically pitting teams of competitors from the two shows against each other. As seasons of MTV’s competitive reality series went forth, the format changed up, sometimes partnering up rivals, former romantic partners, and even rookies with veteran Challenge stars.

Road Rules to have similar format, joins other MTV-based series

THR indicated that the revived Road Rules will have “contestants traveling from place to place in an RV, with clues, odd jobs and money-earning missions guiding the way.”

The show joins a spinoff season for MTV’s The Challenge called The Challenge: All Stars featuring 22 competitors vying for a cash prize of $500,000. A teaser trailer for the new series arrived on Wednesday, showing off six of the cast members’ names.

In addition, Paramount Plus will bring out The Real World Homecoming: New York on March 4. The series will be a six-episode reunion series that spotlights the original Real World Season 1 cast as it brings them back to stay in their original Soho loft.

As of March 4, Paramount Plus officially launches as the rebranded version of CBS All-Access. As of this writing, a one-week subscription is currently available as a free trial for new customers. A monthly subscription with commercials costs $5.99 per month, while an ad-free subscription is $9.99 per month. More details are available at the official CBS All-Access website.

Road Rules is TBA on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.