The best Kardashian-Jenner January style moments

The Kardashian-Jenners have flaunted their personal style this Winter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-nelson

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have remained as stylish as ever on Instagram throughout their recent drama.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars all faced several personal obstacles during January. At the same time, they’ve begun filming their new Hulu show alongside their mother, Kris Jenner. As fans await the family’s series, each sibling has made headlines for what they wore this month.

Here are some of the top Kar-Jenner looks you may have missed in January.

Kim Kardashian kicked off the new year in Balenciaga

After spending the holidays with her children, Kim Kardashian showed off a high-fashion look from Balenciaga. In the photos, the SKIMS founder wore a dark blue Balenciaga outfit.

The ensemble featured a wrapped top, gloves, tight pants, and boots. The SKIMS founder also added a burgundy duffle bag as she walked in front of her security. Kim then wore a pair of black sunglasses and diamond earrings for the look.

“The best is yet to be,” she captioned the photo slideshow.

Kim posted her stylish outfit the same day she and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, vacationed in the Bahamas. Shortly after sharing the look, her estranged husband Kanye West showered his new love interest, Julia Fox, in Balenciaga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian dazzled in a sparkly top while celebrating 215 million Instagram followers

Khloe Kardashian celebrated a milestone after spending almost a decade on Instagram. On Jan. 20, the Good American CEO shared three photos of herself wearing a short, silver top and a pair of light blue jeans. Khloe also styled her hair in a blonde bob and added two silver necklaces to the look.

In the Revenge Body star’s caption, she shared that she reached 215 million followers on her Instagram page. The E! star’s celebratory post came two weeks after Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to her. After weeks of speculation, the Sacramento Kings player admitted that he’s the father of his and Maralee Nichols’ son.

Kendall Jenner stunned in Michael Kors for a recent campaign

Kendall Jenner posted two Michael Kors looks for the collection’s campaign on Jan. 11. The supermodel held one hand on her hip while wearing a silver, strappy dress.

The ensemble had sparkly decals from top to bottom in the first post. Kendall also added a pair of silver, open-toed heels to the look. The 818 Tequila founder then put on some red lipstick and pulled her dark hair away from her face in a ponytail.

In Kendall’s second campaign photo, she wore a black and white, checkered top and matching shorts. The long-sleeved crop top showed off her abs as she added a pair of white, open-toed shoes. While holding a basket of roses on a balcony, Kendall looked intensely at the camera. For the second shot, she continued wearing red lipstick and a ponytail.

Michael Kors is only one of Kendall’s luxury designer clients. As Monsters & Critics previously shared, she’s worked with several other labels who helped her become the world’s highest-paid fashion model two years in a row.

Kourtney Kardashian’s red, leather outfit

Kourtney Kardashian took some more stylish at-home photos after taking her fans back to the 90s earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder rocked an all-red leather outfit as she crouched down on the floor. Kourt gave a slight grin in the first photo while putting her arms on her thighs. She then styled her short hair in a small bun for the shoot.

During the last two photos, Kourtney flaunted her profile by moving her body to one side. While exhibiting the look, she quoted a famous phrase for her caption.

“We ride at dawn,” the mother of three said.

Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump to celebrate Stormi Webster and Chicago West

This month, Kylie Jenner returned to Instagram following Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival. As the beauty mogul prepares to give birth to her second child with Scott, she has sporadically given her fans pregnancy updates.

On Jan. 14, Kylie co-hosted her daughter, Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday party with Kim before the Feb. 1 date. The SKIMS founder’s daughter, Chicago West, turned 4 on Jan. 15.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie snapped a few photos of herself attending the birthday bash during the party. Although some fans predicted she had already given birth, during the party, she shut down the rumors by flaunting her baby bump in a skintight, pink dress.

Kylie also added a pink trenchcoat to the look as she snapped a few mirror pictures. The influencer then wore minimal makeup and straight, black hair.

While Kylie seemingly hasn’t had her baby yet, several fans believed she wore the outfit to prove she’s having another girl. Even though she hasn’t revealed the baby’s sex yet, Khloe and Kendall reportedly confirmed the news through their recent shopping trip.

Khloe Kardashian embraced her inner ‘material girl’

Khloe rocked another stylish look this month while reportedly being open to dating again. The Revenge Body star sizzled in a body-hugging, light blue dress on Monday. True Thompson’s mom also added a medium grey bag to the look. Khloe then wore a pair of snakeskin boots as she sat on a Louis Vuitton trunk.

Khlo showed off her wavy hairstyle following her first few photos while standing outside. In the pictures, she held her stomach as she looked at the camera. Khloe paid homage to Madonna’s hit 1980s song. for the Instagram photo’s caption

“Material Girl,” she shared.

Kim Kardashian looked pretty in pink while working out

On Jan. 21, Kim shared several photos of herself preparing to exercise. In the first photo, she stood on a tan stool while wearing a light pink sports bra and stretchy pants. For accessories, Kim went with a pair of white, grey, and black Yeezys. She then posed by flaunting a peace sign while showing off her long ponytail.

In several more photos, Kim took her followers through her home gym, including going into her mansion’s elevator. She wrote “Always” with a peace sign emoji and a pink heart for her caption.

Before Kim’s post, Ye gave an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. When the interview aired on Tuesday, the rapper claimed his estranged wife is “playing games” on him through their kids and Davidson.

Amid West’s claims, Kim has continued using social media to address the reports about her life subtly. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of the same outfit she wore on vacation with Davidson. Kim then shared a bikini picture wearing a “P” on her hat. While she hasn’t responded to West directly, a source recently told HollywoodLife the once amicable exes aren’t speaking.

“Kim isn’t on speaking terms with Kanye at the moment,” the source shared. “However, they’re constantly in communication via their nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids.”

The Kardashians will air on Hulu later this year.