Kourtney Kardashian is living a ‘nightmare’ as her family ‘overshadows’ her engagement to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants all the attention after getting engaged to Travis Barker. Pic credit: E!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly had enough of her sisters’ antics.

The Poosh founder’s engagement to the Blink-182 performer has become one of the many reasons the Kardashian family is in the news. Since Barker proposed to Kardashian in October, the famous tribe has navigated new boyfriends, divorce, paternity drama, and baby bumps. Additionally, they’re gearing up for their new show on Hulu, The Kardashians.

As Kardashian attempts to focus on her and Barker’s wedding, she reportedly resents her sisters’ recent drama.

Why Kourtney Kardashian is ‘furious’ with the Kardashian-Jenner family

While Kardashian and Barker are still head over heels for each other, she’s reportedly not as pleased with her family. According to The Sun, she doesn’t enjoy the extra attention the Kar-Jenners have gotten in recent months.

“Kourt is furious that this latest family drama is overshadowing the wedding planning,” a source told the outlet. “For her, the wedding is the biggest deal of her life and she just felt that for once it should be all about her.”

Over the past four months of Kardashian and Barker’s engagement, her sisters have been busy living their lives. However, each of them has faced issues in the public eye.

Last year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s seemingly cordial divorce exploded when she started dating Pete Davidson. After begging her to “run back” to him in December, West accused Kardashian of letting her nannies raise their children. Additionally, Khloe Kardashian is privately dealing with Tristan Thompson cheating on her and having another baby.

As for Kardashian’s younger sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, they received multiple social media comments for their involvement in Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival. Scott and Jenner are also expecting a second baby soon.

“Typically, everyone else’s drama is overshadowing it,” the insider continued. “All the planning was supposed to be covered as part of the Hulu show – but now it’s back to the Kim storyline as it always is.”

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly waiting on Kylie Jenner to have baby no. 2 before she plans her wedding

In October, The Kardashians’ cameras caught Kardashian and Barker’s engagement for the show. According to another Kar-Jenner source, the mother of three started planning the wedding shortly after the engagement. However, Kardashian had to push her wedding date back due to her family’s relationships and plans. Despite wanting a Spring wedding, she’s reportedly mindful of Kim’s divorce and Kylie giving birth.

“The wedding plan was to wait until Kylie has the baby, so they were planning for a late spring date as that’s a good time but having to leave enough room so as to be sensitive so as not to put it too close to Kim’s wedding anniversary date,” the insider mentioned.

“It’s a nightmare for Kourt – she just for once wants something to be about her. She’s waited this long to get married, and she wants it to be special.”

Kardashian and Barker became engaged after ten months of dating. The couple were friends and neighbors for several years before they got together.

The Kardashians will air on Hulu later this year.