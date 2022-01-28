Kim Kardashian is reportedly happy Julia Fox is ‘taking’ Kanye West ‘off her hands’

Kim Kardashian is still ‘slightly’ annoyed by Julia Fox and Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian might be sending Julia Fox a SKIMS gift box soon.

Ever since she filed for divorce from Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reportedly wants to move on with her life. In October, Kardashian began dating someone new, Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. The mother of four also passed her baby bar exam and recently started filming her family’s new show, The Kardashians.

West and Fox started dating while Kardashian began navigating her newfound single life. Here’s why she’s more than happy Ye found the Uncut Gems star.

Kim Kardashian ‘hopes’ Kanye West and Julia Fox ‘stay together’

Despite his attempts to win her back, Kardashian reportedly feels as if she made the correct choice in divorcing West. According to a Kar-Jenner insider, his blossoming relationship with Fox provided the perfect excuse for her to lessen their communication. Since West’s recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the exes haven’t “been on speaking terms.”

“Kim finds all the Kanye and Julia hoopla slightly annoying and comical but hopes they stay together as it will be less for her to deal with,” the source explained to HollywoodLife. “Taking him off her hands so to speak, or as much as she can given the fact they have the kids.”

After West’s interview, the insider also said, “she is not speaking to him. At least not at the moment. There’s just too much going on, and she knows eventually she’s going to have to deal with him again for the sake of the kids, obviously, but she wants to wait until all this media attention dies down with Julia.”

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West talk through their ‘nannies and bodyguards’

On Tuesday, West spoke to Hollywood Unlocked about his divorce from Kardashian. During their discussion, Ye claimed his ex-wife tried to “gaslight” him and used their children and her boyfriend to play “games.” The interview came after West’s new track “Eazy” circulated on social media. In the song, the Donda rapper insinuated Kardashian allows her nannies to raise their children. He also threatened to beat Davidson up during the tune.

Following his song, reactions to Chicago West’s party, and interview, Kardashian reportedly only wants to communicate with her estranged husband through the staff he mentioned. According to another insider, they have to be in constant communication through “nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids.” However, if it weren’t for their children, Kardashian would reportedly want to completely “move on” from West.

“Sure, she would love not to have to deal with it, but this is the life she is in and just has to salvage it any way she can towards a positive outcome,” the source said. “It is a lot of work, but that is the way she is going to deal with Kanye moving forward.”

Kardashian and West married in Italy in 2014. They have four children- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.