Julia Fox creates her own couple name for romance with Kanye West and the reactions are hilarious

Julia Fox and Kanye West have a new couple name.

On Monday, Julia Fox took to Instagram to announce her new celebrity couple name with her partner Kanye West.

I guess we all knew “Kimye” wouldn’t last forever, didn’t we?

The Uncut Gems actress officially announced the name by posting a photo to her Instagram story. Photographed in their matching black leather outfits at Paris Fashion Week, the photo was accompanied by the eye-catching caption: Juliye.

(Completed with a black heart emoji, of course.)

The two first sparked dating rumors on New Year’s Day after being spotted together at Carbone in Miami, FL. A mere two days later, Page Six confirmed the two were officially an item.

And after another mere 24 days later, fans got the couple’s name that they’ve been waiting for. Or maybe, not so much.



What did people have to say about the couple’s new name?

Fans were quick to post their reactions to Fox’s name reveal on Twitter. And yes – They’re most likely exactly what you’d expect. “Be more original please…Juliye,” said one critical fan.





Another Twitter suggested Kim Kardashian might be enjoying the cringe-ness of the name: “I know Kim is cackling.”



“‘Juliye’ is a social experiment right,” joked another fan.



“If it’s juliye i’m out,” claimed another.

"If it's juliye i'm out," claimed another.

Even sex and relationship expert Dami “Oloni” Olonisakin shared her thoughts with her followers.



West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” last year, is surely putting those two letters to good use. After nearly seven years of marriage to Kim Kardashian, the two divorced early last year, and their couple name “Kimye” was sadly moved to the celebrity couple names-of-the-past list.

Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian in New York City.

Don’t worry, it’s in good company alongside “Brangelina.”



What has Julia Fox said about relationship with Kanye thus far?

Despite how ironically similar West’s new couple name is to his former, Fox has shown the utmost gratitude and authenticity for her relationship to the rapper.

In a spotlight piece by Interview Magazine, Fox explains the first time meeting Ye on New Year’s. She describes their instant connection and how his infectious energy set the tone for the rest of the date.

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” said Fox.

After a flight to New York and tickets to see Slave Play following the initial meet, Fox was welcomed to an entire hotel suite full of clothes. To say she was in shock of the whole ordeal would be an understatement.

“Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic,” she said. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Julia Fox at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

If you’re loving the ride Julia, your fans are surely behind you.

As far as “Juliye” goes, well, that may take just a bit more time to warm up to.