The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey debuts new blonde hair transformation

Gabby Windey is ready to have some more fun.

The 32-year-old reality star is fresh off the heels of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour, where she had been traveling across the U.S. as the tour’s official host since the end of January.

Throughout her time on reality TV last year, which included being a top contestant on The Bachelor, leading The Bachelorette, and competing on DWTS, Gabby rocked her signature, dark brown hair.

However, now that she is moving on to the next phase of her life, Gabby chose to lighten up her look for the summer.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the former Bachelorette shared a car selfie that showed off her brand new cut and color.

Gabby chose to go fully blonde, with multiple added layers to add dimension to her fresh new look.

Gabby Windey goes blonde after the Dancing with the Stars tour

Gabby gave a shoutout to the team behind her lightened locks, calling them the “best hair stylists ever!!”

Gabby shares a car selfie to show off her freshly dyed hair. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

While Gabby may be known by most as a brunette, she was blonde back in the days of being a Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Before signing on to The Bachelor, Gabby was both an ICU nurse and a cheerleader for the NFL football team.

However, she went “back to her roots” in the summer of 2020, opting to keep her hair dark throughout her time in the reality television spotlight.

As Gabby wrapped up the Dancing with the Stars tour last week, she took to Instagram to let her fans know that she would be keeping them updated with any new life updates.

Not only is she switching up her look, but she’s also making a big move, going on dates, and figuring out what’s next to come in her career.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Gabby told her followers that she would be planting new roots in Los Angeles.

As for her future career plans, Gabby said that once she finds her footing in L.A., she wants to “keep entertaining” and “do some cool s**t.”

She also told her fans that she would take them along in “every step” of her new journey, something she has definitely kept up on.

While Gabby may have embarked on the DWTS tour as a single woman, she was also recently spotted on a first date with fellow tour mate and professional dancer, Alan Bersten.

Gabby previously got engaged to Erich Schwer on the season finale of The Bachelorette last year, but the two announced their amicable split only a few months later in November.

It seems as if Gabby and Alan formed quite a connection on tour, as eyewitnesses who saw them dining at Avra in Beverly Hills last week said they were “engaged” with each other and “constantly smiling and giggling” throughout the entire night.

While neither Gabby nor Alan has given an update on their current status, with Gabby now living in L.A., it seems the two may be on their way to a real relationship after all.

The Bachelorette Season 20 will premiere on ABC later this year.