Gabby Windey spotted on a cozy first date with Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten

Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten have officially taken their passion on the dance floor to new heights.

Gabby, the former Bachelorette who also appeared on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars last fall, was recently spotted with the longtime DWTS professional on a first date.

The two were seen dining at Avra in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, shortly after they wrapped their two-month spree on the Dancing with the Stars Live tour on Sunday.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love, and so does she,” an insider revealed, confirming that Alan asked Gabby out and this was their first date together.

The source also said Alan was “so excited” to take Gabby out for the first time after the pair “grew really close” while traveling America on tour.

“The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this,” the source continued.

An eyewitness at the restaurant took note of Gabby and Alan’s time together, saying they ordered champagne and were “constantly smiling and giggling” throughout the night.

“Alan often leaned in close to Gabby, who was dressed casually in a white tee but dressed it up with a black skirt with a slit and heels with her hair half up and half down,” the witness explained. “They sat outside at a private table. Gabby took her phone out to show Alan something and they both smiled.”

The onlooker also said that Gabby, 32, and Alan, 28, “seemed to give off the vibe nobody else was in the room” and that they were “very engaged in each other’s conversation.”

As Gabby took a photo of their food once it arrived at the table, the eyewitness said Alan looked at her and smiled in a way that made it feel as if they were “very into one another.”

Although Gabby and Alan weren’t partners during their time on DWTS last year, they may have had that fiery chemistry all along.

Gabby’s relationship history after starring on The Bachelorette

Gabby, who co-led the most recent season of The Bachelorette last year, was engaged to her season’s winner, Erich Schwer.

She then switched gears to compete on Dancing with the Starts shortly after The Bachelorette finale aired, where Erich was seen supporting his new fiancee from the sidelines.

However, in early November, Gabby broke the news during one of her DWTS interview segments that she and Erich had officially ended their engagement.

The reality star was then rumored to be having a fling with fellow DWTS competitor Vinny Guadagnino after the two had been caught flirting in the comments section of their Instagram posts.

Although Gabby even admitted that she would go on a date with the Jersey Shore star, she also said that the two were just messing around to get a rise out of followers.

Since then, Gabby has been quiet about her love life, only giving her followers updates on her future career plans now that the Dancing with the Stars Live tour has ended.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.