Gabby Windey details what’s next for her after Dancing with the Stars tour

After spending all of 2022 on reality television and the last few months on the Dancing with the Stars tour, what’s next for Gabby Windey?

Gabby, 32, co-led The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia last year after her heartbreaking exit on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

In the ultimate move from reality dating to reality dancing, Gabby became the Season 31 runner-up of Dancing with the Stars.

While Gabby has been having the time of her life on the DWTS Live tour since the beginning of January, she recently opened up about her future plans in an Instagram Story Q&A segment.

After a fan asked Gabby what was next for her post-tour, the former Bachelorette said she would first and formerly be moving to Los Angeles — a typical move for members of Bachelor Nation.

She revealed she would soon be apartment hunting — which she is “so excited” about — after the tour ends next week.

As far as her career goes, Gabby said that she hopes to have new opportunities to “keep entertaining” and “do some cool s**t.”

She also said that she would take her followers along with her, insinuating that whatever her future holds, she will share “every step” with her fans on social media.

Prior to signing onto The Bachelor, Gabby was a former Denver Broncos Cheerleader and ICU nurse.

Gabby became a nurse at 22 and revealed that being a healthcare worker was extremely difficult to navigate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really hard, it’s challenging, I’ve been able to kind of walk away and recharge,” she said on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast. “I’m grateful to have a skill that is much needed during the pandemic.”

Gabby Windey working as an ICU nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

While it’s clear that Gabby had quite an impact as a nurse during an exceptionally difficult time, it seems as if she may not be returning to that career anytime soon — especially after her life has changed so much in the past year.

Gabby Windey’s life on the Dancing with the Stars tour

After such a successful run on the reality dancing series phenomenon last fall, it’s no wonder Gabby signed on to lead the tour as its official host this year.

The Season 19 Bachelorette has been documenting her travels around America, giving fans an inside look into “tour life” with behind-the-scenes content and photos of her exhilarating moments on stage.

While it has been her life for the past two months, the tour will officially wrap up on March 12, playing its final show at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas.

Gabby also entered her time on tour as a newly single lady, first announcing her split from her season’s winner Erich Schwer during an interview on Dancing with the Stars in November.

And now, as she plans to move to Los Angeles and embark on her next phase of life, it seems as if she will continue to do so without a man by her side — for now.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.