Erich Schwer urges fans to keep voting for Gabby Windey on DWTS after split

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey join the list of Bachelor Nation breakups this year. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer recently broke up, but Erich made it clear that he is still “team Gabby.”

After news broke of their split, Erich still made sure to promote Gabby and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy as they continued to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Gabby previously suggested that she and Erich were supporting each other from afar, which led to speculation that the pair was no longer together.

Prior to the breakup, Erich would often show up to Gabby’s DWTS performances.

The couple even had a special televised moment as Gabby shared a kiss with him on stage right after her dance.

Now, Gabby and Erich have called off their engagement, but it seems they still have love and support for one another.

Erich Schwer tells fans to keep voting for Gabby Windey

Erich Schwer took to his Instagram Stories to share a DWTS poster featuring Gabby and Val.

The post shared how fans can vote for Gabby and Val to advance in the celebrity dancing competition.

Erich wrote over the photo, “She keeps crushing it and y’all need to keep voting! Tonight 5PST/8EST.”

Most notably, Erich concluded the post with #teamgabby.

Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

Erich and Gabby’s split continues to appear amicable, as both still have photos of one another on their Instagram pages.

A month ago, Erich shared photos embracing and kissing Gabby in her Guardians of the Galaxy garb as she and Val performed for Disney night on Dancing with the Stars. Gabby was covered in green paint as Gamora, played by actress Zoe Saldana in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In his caption, Erich expressed pride for Gabby, writing, “Continue to be blown away every week by @gabby.windey and @valentin performances. Keep kicking a**! I am groot.”

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy advance on Dancing with the Stars

Erich and fans’ votes for Gabby have paid off, as she is still in the competition.

Gabby’s dancing and performance skills continue to elevate each week, and she and Val survived the recent double elimination. This means they will have more riveting performances in store.

It remains to be seen if Erich and Gabby might rekindle their relationship once Gabby’s DWTS run concludes.

For now, it seems both Gabby and Erich are hoping she will make it all the way to the DWTS finale and win the coveted mirrorball trophy.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC. Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.