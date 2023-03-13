Gabby Windey feels a ‘huge sense of accomplishment’ after finishing Dancing with the Stars tour

After a few months of non-stop tour life, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has officially bid adieu to her Dancing with the Stars Live hosting role.

Gabby made her splash in the world of reality television in 2022, starting as one of Clayton Echard’s top ladies on The Bachelor and going on to co-lead the following season of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

After her time in the hit ABC franchise, Gabby, 32, switched her sights from reality dating to reality dance competition as one of the Season 31 contestants of Dancing with the Stars.

While she may have come in second place, Gabby signed on to be a part of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour, which kicked off in early January.

Over the past few months, Gabby has seemingly been living her dream while performing on stages all over America alongside fellow DWTS professional dancers and former contestants.

As the tour wrapped up this past Sunday at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Gabby took to Instagram to show her gratitude for the opportunity to live out her dancing dreams.

Gabby Windey shares a heartfelt tribute to Dancing with the Stars tour

The former Bachelorette shared a series of onstage shots, both talking to the audience and performing in some high-intensity dance pieces while dressed in a variety of stunning costumes.

“Going into our last day of tour filled with so many things – joy, fulfillment, a huge sense of accomplishment and love from this incredible family that I got to spend everyday with for the past 2.5 months,” Gabby shared.

She continued, “I never thought I’d say it but I’m gonna miss it, and after tour my chapter with Dancing with the Stars feels so incredibly complete ❤️❤️❤️.”

Gabby has kept her followers “in the know” on all things tour life, including many behind-the-scenes moments while on the bus and in her hotel with fellow dancers.

While the tour may be over, Gabby shared that she has plans for what’s ahead — starting with a big move.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey shares her future plans

On a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Gabby said that she would be moving to Los Angeles post-tour, which is expected for someone who shot into reality TV fame and will undoubtfully be presented with some new opportunities in the City of Stars.

When it comes to her career, Gabby simply said that she is hoping to “keep entertaining” and “do some cool s**t.”

She promised fans that she would be taking them along in her future endeavors and would continue to post updates on her life via social media.

While Gabby was an ICU nurse before appearing on The Bachelor, it seems as if she has no plans to return to that occupation anytime soon.

Gabby will also be taking on L.A. as a single woman, as she ended her engagement with her season’s winner, Erich Schwer, back in November. As of now, there has been no confirmation that she has pursued any relationship since announcing their split.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.