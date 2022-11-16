Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino caught flirting in the comments — Will they date next?

Gabby Windey and Vinny Giadagnino are sparking dating rumors. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram/@vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

While many celebrities slide into the privacy of the DMs, Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino are potentially putting it all out there in the public comments.

And yes, it may all just be in good fun and friendship — especially since the two have spent time together as contestants on the current season of Dancing with the Stars.

But many are hoping it isn’t.

While Vinny was eliminated during this week’s semi-finals, Gabby will continue on to fight for the Mirrorball Trophy in the finals next week.

With her recently announced breakup from her Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer, fans have had their eyes especially zeroed in on the star over the past few weeks.

That being said, no comments from Gabby herself would be missed — especially flirty ones with everyone’s favorite fist-pumper, Vinny.

After Monday night’s performance, Gabby took to her Instagram to share her stunning routine with followers and show gratitude for her chance to compete in the finals next week.

Although some people most certainly watched her video and read the caption, it simply couldn’t be missed that Vinny commented on the post and referred to her as his “baby mama.”

While that was a flirty term all on its own, Gabby replied back, “my main man.”

With Vinny commenting on her most recent upload, the sentiment had to be reciprocated on his, of course. He took to Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of him lying on a couch and longingly looking out the window of a New York City apartment.

“stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he wrote.

In response, Gabby wrote back that she was on her way.

“patiently waiting while you kill the finale,” Vinny responded, showing that he plans on routing for his girl as she takes the floor again next Monday night.

Whether the two are just playing around, especially since fans are now involved, it’s no doubt to see that many people are living for this Bachelorette and Jersey Shore mashup.

Gabby Windey announces breakup with The Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer

While Gabby may be living it up on the dance floor and flirting with Vinny in between, she has also been dealing with her split from the winner of her Bachelorette season, Erich Schwer.

The two got engaged during the finale episode, and while they appeared to be going strong as he has been supporting her on DWTS, Gabby officially announced this week on the show that she and Erich were no longer together.

She explained, “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.”

Erich also took to his Instagram Stories after the episode aired to give his piece on the situation.

“The reality is that we ultimately were not each other’s people – it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 can be streamed on Disney+.