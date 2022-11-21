News Gabby Windey gets real about relationship with Vinny Guadagnino

Gabby Windey struck a bond with Dancing with the Stars costar Vinny Guadagnino. Pic credit: ABC Gabby Windey has been at the center of dating speculation shortly after she split from final rose winner Erich Schwer, and she recently addressed the rumors. While Gabby has excellent chemistry on the dance floor with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, fans became curious if she may have some romantic chemistry with one of her other Dancing with the Stars costars.

Fans first caught wind of flirtatious social media exchanges between Gabby and Vinny Guadagnino from MTV’s Jersey Shore, which began the dating buzz.

Gabby spoke on the rumors while being interviewed with Val on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

Gabby feigned flirtation when mentioning Vinny’s name after being asked about all her DWTS costars.

However, she also gave more insight into the true nature of their relationship.

Gabby Windey talks stirring the post with Vinny Guadagnino

Gabby answered several DWTS and Bachelor Nation questions during her recent interview.

The interviewers acknowledged how now everything Gabby does produces speculation, such as her back and forth with Vinny, and they expressed that it seemed Gabby and Vinny were just kidding around with their flirty comments.

Gabby replied, “I mean, we’re friends. Both of us were on the show together, but yeah, apparently, both of us just like to kinda stir the pot, which is like funny, but it did happen out of nowhere. Like we were like bantering and stuff and then all of a sudden one media account and then another, and then everybody’s like blowing it up in the comments, it’s hilarious to watch.”

Val also said that Gabby and Vinny’s flirty, playful banter was an inside joke that got out.

During another portion of the interview, Gabby was asked if she got close to any of the celebs from her competition season and if she bonded with anyone who surprised her.

Gabby replied by flirtatiously twirling her hair as she stated, “I’m, like, Vinny.”

The interviewers laughed as Gabby proceeded to move on and list other celebrities she enjoyed being around, such as Sam Champion, Jordin Sparks, and Charli D’Amelio.

When speaking on Charli, Gabby was asked if she feels pressure competing against the TikTok star and fellow finalist.

Gabby says she’s always felt pressure from the beginning but also admitted that she does feel pressure due to Charli being a fantastic dancer and performer.

Gabby added that she feels honored to be held at the same level as her fellow finalists.

Gabby Windey didn’t quite know her place on Bachelor in Paradise

Last week, Gabby made an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 with her The Bachelorette Season 19 costar Rachel Recchia.

During her latest interview, she addressed those that had critiqued her BIP appearance.

Gabby expressed, “Some people were not happy with our behavior and trash-talking Logan. But I’m like, what else are we supposed to do? You know, like, girls like to gossip. But ultimately, the person whose dating them it’s their choice, and we can only speak from experience. That’s, like, all dating is.”

While Gabby was happy to get the tea on BIP, she admitted that she and Rachel weren’t quite sure about why they were there on the beach. She said they “didn’t quite know our place for sure.”

With Bachelor Nation appearances seemingly behind her, Gabby is focused on trying to win the mirrorball trophy on DWTS, and Val revealed what he’d be telling her ahead of their final performances to get her ready and in the zone.

Val said he’ll tell her what he’s always told her: “Enjoy the moment; it’s gonna pass by really quickly. And breathe.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC. Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+.