Alan Bersten talks Dancing with the Stars move to Disney+

Alan Bersten has added his name to the professional dancers who have spoken up about the Dancing with the Stars move to Disney+ streaming.

Alan, who teamed in Season 30 with daytime talkshow star Amanda Kloots, has joined the chorus of other dancers who realize how big of an opportunity this is for the dancers and the future of the show.

The professional dancer said he feels the move actually fits the themes of the show.

Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars move

Alan Bersten said that he was excited about the move to Disney+ streaming for Dancing with the Stars.

“We get another opportunity to do what we love,” Alan said about the move. “I love Dancing With the Stars so much. I don’t care where it is. Disney week on our show is such a major week, so this all fits.”

He also said he is not worried about losing fans, some of which are still paying for cable TV and have not yet moved to streaming options to save money.

“I feel like our fans — and I know I’m biased — they’re so loyal,” Alan said. “We owe everything to them. Yeah, they’ll have to switch [to Disney+], but they’ll get more time with us — two hours and no commercials. They’ll get more of what they love.”

The fact that the show will be commercial-free is a plus, although Disney+ is looking into an ad-based platform that will cost less for people who want to switch but want only to pay a few dollars a month for the service.

Derek Hough agrees with the move being a positive one

Derek Hough echoed these statements and also sees positives from the move to Disney+ with the changes thanks to getting off of network television.

On top of the two-hour show without commercials, Derek also said that the choreographers would have more freedom to create dances that were not possible on a network like ABC.

On top of that, Dancing with the Stars will have a chance to build an even bigger audience. The show averaged about five million viewers an episode in Season 30, but there are 130 million subscribers on Disney+, where DWTS will be the first-ever live reality TV show on a streaming service.

Since it is not network television, the East and West coasts will watch simultaneously and can vote simultaneously, which fans have always wanted.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.