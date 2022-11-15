Gabby Windey speaks publicly about Erich Schwer split, reveals what led to breakup

Gabby Windey gives fans insight into her breakup with Erich Schwer. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey has broken her silence on the breakup between her and her fiance Erich Schwer.

In her highly-anticipated appearance on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Gabby confided in partner Val Chmerkovskiy about the status of her relationship.

News initially broke of Gabby and Erich’s split in early November, but Gabby hadn’t outright addressed the breakup until now.

During the vulnerable episode, Gabby, fortunately, wasn’t alone as her Bachelor Nation friends showed up to support her in the audience.

Along with speaking about the breakup, Gabby dazzled in two dances, including an emotional waltz.

Gabby is in excellent standing ahead of next week’s DWTS finale, as she and Val received a perfect score.

Gabby Windey opens up about Erich Schwer split on DWTS

In a pre-taped segment, Val and Gabby discussed the idea of love during a rehearsal.

Gabby then publicly brought up Erich and their breakup for the first time as she shared, “For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup.”

Gabby explained, “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.”

She added, “We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Gabby then shared how her dad and stepmom’s love inspires her because they encompass fundamental values that she hopes to find in her next relationship, such as not placing blame on one another.

For their dance this week, Gabby shared she wanted to channel her parents’ “everlasting love.”

Gabby Windey celebrates perfect score with Bachelor Nation stars

Before their seemingly amicable split, Erich had been present in the live audience to cheer on Gabby during her DWTS performances. After their breakup, Gabby still had loved ones in the audience, as several Bachelor Nation stars came out to support her.

Gabby’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Kate Gallivan took to Instagram and shared a group photo with Gabby on the DWTS set. Former Bachelorette leads Michelle Young and Rachel Recchia were also present in the gorgeous photo.

Gabby wowed in a skin-baring red lace ensemble, with her hair slicked in a bun with a red rose. She wore a pair of strappy silver shoes as she showed off her toned legs.

Michelle wore a form-fitting green dress, and Kate and Rachel were all smiles in black midi dresses with sleeves.

Kate captioned the post, “One of us got a perfect score tonight.”

For fans who can’t get enough of Gabby’s infectious charm, she’s also on this week’s episodes of Bachelor in Paradise to give her friends some insight and get some juicy BIP tea.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.