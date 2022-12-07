Gabby Windey addresses potential relationship with Vinny Guadagnino, says ‘it’s a possibility’

Gabby Windey finally addresses rumors after being asked about flirting with Vinny Guadagnino on social media. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey finally set the record straight about a possible romance with Vinny Guadagnino at the People’s Choice Awards last night.

The former Bachelorette attended the awards on Tuesday night alongside her fellow lead Rachel Recchia. The two were surely standouts of the night, with Rachel rocking a black-and-white gown and Gabby in a form-fitting green velvet number.

During their appearance on the red carpet, the ladies were interviewed by Laverne Cox on how life has been after filming The Bachelorette.

Now that Gabby has officially split from her fiance Erich Schwer, fans have noticed her flirting with her Dancing with the Stars castmate, Vinny Guadagnino via Instagram comments. Gabby and Vinny both appeared in the most recent season of DWTS and have caused quite a bit of speculation about a potential relationship these past few weeks.

Wasting no time, Laverne got right down to it, addressing the fact that Gabby has been flirting with Vinny on social media.

“Could that be a romance option?” Laverne asked.

Gabby Windey hints at a potential relationship with DWTS castmate Vinny Guadagnino

Most likely knowing her response would cause a stir, Gabby teased, “I think it’s a possibility. I don’t know we’ll all have to wait and see.”

Since Vinny hails from the fist-pumping phenomenon of MTV’s Jersey Shore, Laverne threw in a joke that any viewers would recognize — “Is there gym, tan, and laundry in your future?”

Gabby changed the meaning of the “G” in her hilarious response, saying, “Gabby, tan, and laundry?”

After teasing fans for a few weeks now, it seems as if the ultimate reality television mashup that is Gabby and Vinny may not be such a crazy thought after all.

What flirty messages have Gabby and Vinny been sending?

While the two had been publicly rooting for one another while on Dancing with the Stars, the comments on each other’s posts seemed to get more suggestive each week.

Vinny first commented on a performance clip that Gabby had posted, where he called her his “Baby mama” and she referred to him as her “main man.”

Vinny then shared a photo of himself with the caption, “stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you.”

“Omw,” Gabby responded.

More recently, Vinny shared a photo with a caption that read, “if I’m a lot, go find less.” Gabby answered back, “A lot of you is never enough.”

She also referred to him as a “10” after he labeled himself as a “strong 7/8.”

Then, of course, Vinny had to tell Gabby that she was the one who was a “10.”

It’s been a flirty few weeks for these two, and who knows, maybe there is a real connection developing between them after all. Stay tuned!

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.