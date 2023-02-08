Gabby Windey shows off her natural beauty with makeup-free selfie on DWTS tour

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey is showing off a fresh face to match her fresh new set of dance moves on the Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

The 32-year-old made her television debut on Season 26 of The Bachelor last year, where the unfortunate situation between her and Clayton Echard led to her becoming one of the two Bachelorettes of Season 19.

Since her time on the popular ABC franchise, Gabby switched her sights to another side of reality TV, appearing on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

While she made it all the way through the popular competition series as the runner-up, Gabby decided to further her dancing talents and sign on as the official co-host of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

Since the tour’s kick-off at the beginning of January, Gabby has been traveling the country and performing on stage in front of sold-out crowds — seemingly having the time of her life, as documented in posts on social media.

Most recently, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Story as she was heading to her tour bus.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey stuns in no makeup photo

The reality star gave a slight smile to the camera as she showed off her glowing, makeup-free face.

While her complexion was definitely something to note, her voluptuous hair certainly made its own statement in the photo as well. Gabby’s freshly highlighted hair was softly curled around her face with surely enough volume to be seen from the last row of the balcony.

For clothing, she opted for a grey Calvin Klein crop top, which fit her comfortably around her midsection.

Gabby Windey shows off her natural beauty on the DWTS tour. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

“Running to the bus swear,” the fan-favorite told her followers in accompanying text on the photo.

When it comes to sharing her hair secrets, Gabby is not one to keep anything from her followers. She shared two other Instagram Stories to promote a few of her favorite products, including Briogeo’s Farewell Frizz heat protectant creme and Innersense’s Create Lift Volumizing Foam.

Gabby Windey shares a few of her go-to hair care products. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey is living her dream on the Dancing with the Stars tour

Over the past few weeks, the dancing queen has been keeping her fans in the loop on all things tour life.

She first shared a few onstage snapshots, showing her dancing in a variety of stunning costumes next to fellow Dancing with the Stars contestants and professionals.

“Apparently I’m on tour!!!” she joked in her caption.

She has since been showing off a few of her most dazzling costumes on social media while joking that she has “no idea what I’m doing.”

One carousel post even showed her smiling next to fellow tourmate Vinny Guadagnino while bantering on stage during one of their live shows.

While nothing has been confirmed by either of the reality stars just yet, Vinny and Gabby have been causing quite a stir with relationship rumors since they appeared on DWTS last year.

Gabby is surely having the time of her life on stage, and fans who are interested in snagging a ticket to future tour dates can head to the Dancing with the Stars Live site for all upcoming show information.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.