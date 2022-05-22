The Bachelorette promo featuring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia is officially here

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s promo video. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have been filming the first-ever co-Bachelorette season in the show’s history.

After the announcement was made, fans have been speculating how the show would work, what would be different, and how they could pull it off without affecting the girls’ friendship.

As the past Bachelor simultaneously dumped the two women, Clayton Echard, they leaned on each other for support and got through the whole situation together.

The women have been on a journey together to find love and have not only traveled together, but they have been with each other every step of the way.

The show recently released the promo video for Gabby and Rachel’s season, which will air on July 11, 2022, just about one and a half months from now.

What were Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia doing in their promo video?

During the entry video, Gabby and Rachel could be seen in matching red, rose petal dresses as they let loose to Water Me by Lizzo. Moreover, the duo then re-created their own Mean Girls scene with a twist.

The caption read, “Let’s go #BachelorNation @gabby.windey + @pilot.rachel we are ready #TheBachelorette is back July 11 on ABC (two red roses).”

As the two got into a red convertible that matched their dresses, Rachel shouted to Gabby, “Get in, loser, we’re going shopping!”

Gabby responded with a look and a smile as she responded to Rachel and said, “For a husband!”

As the girls drive off together in the sports car, viewers can see that their license plate reads BFFs, and the promo states, “Two best friends, one unbelievable journey, this season it’s petal to the metal!”

The Bachelorette host, Jesse Palmer, and Gabby and Rachel are so excited for their season to air

Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer is the first to comment on the promo that @bachelornation posted, as he wrote, “Let’s goooo (with twp red roses).”

The second post was from @thebachelorettegabbyandrachel, which said, “Can’t wait for July (two diamond rings and two red roses),” which symbolizes Rachel and Gabby looking for love and possibly getting engaged at the end of the show.

Pic credit: @bachelornation/Instagram

How is this season going to go?

While the two left Clayton’s season as great friends, they seemed ecstatic to go on this Bachelorette journey together; however, Bachelor Nation alums and fans weren’t sure this could be done without some controversy between the girls.

As the questions arose about whether or not the girls would fight over a guy or two, or more, Bachelor producer, Mike Fleiss, assured viewers that the two women would not be pitted against each other.

However, one photo that was leaked looked to prove him wrong, as the girls didn’t look very happy while talking to one another.

According to one spoiler alert, Rachel was rejected more than once when the two women presented their roses to their chosen men after getting to know them and multiple dates.

Could that have been editing or just a bad picture? Or did the girls ever fight over a particular man during this process?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.