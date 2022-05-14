The Bachelorette spoilers: Rachel facing multiple rejections, fantasy suites revealed

Rachel Recchia gets rejected. Pic credit: ABC

When it was announced to Bachelor Nation at Clayton Echard’s After the Final Rose segment that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia would be co-Bachelorettes for the whole season, there were immediate questions.

Fans and alums alike wanted to know just how the show would work with two Bachelorettes for the entirety of a season.

While the speculation has been ongoing since the announcement, and opinions and predictions have been thrown out there, it seems there may be just a bit of clarification about one aspect of the show.

What did Reality Steve reveal about Rachel Recchia and the third rose ceremony?

According to Reality Steve, he was told that it was at rose ceremony #3 that the men would have to decide which woman they wanted to move forward with.

Similarly, Gabby and Rachel would need to make a decision on who they would give their roses to at this time.

Thus, before they traveled abroad to Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam, Rachel and Gabby presented roses to the guys they were interested in. Then, each man would say yes or no to that individual rose and woman.

When asked, Reality Steve was told that Rachel was rejected … and more than once by the men.

What Reality Steve doesn’t know, though, is whether or not those men then automatically went into Gabby’s pool of guys, or if they were sent home. Because if Gabby wasn’t interested in them, then what would be the point of them sticking around?

While Reality Steve mentioned he does not have all of the details of how it all went down, how many of the men rejected Rachel’s third rose ceremony rose, or where those men went from there, he did relay he just heard she passed out a few roses that were not accepted.

Before that third rose ceremony, all of the men got to know both Gabby and Rachel. There were dates had and conversations spoken between the guys and the two Bachelorettes.

Who will be Rachel and Gabby Windey’s overnight dates?

Moreover, Reality Steve talked about which men will be in each woman’s final three, and therefore, go on the fantasy suite dates.

Reality Steve has confirmed that Rachel’s final three men and overnight dates are Tino Franco, Aven Jones, and Zach Shellcross.

However, when it comes to Gabby’s fantasy suite men, Reality Steve knows two of the three men, but he just can’t put his finger on who the third one is at this time.

As of now, Reality Steve knows that Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer are two of the guys who will continue to compete for Gabby’s heart and final rose.

With the final rose ceremony already happening for the women this Saturday, May 14, in Mexico, filming is wrapping up. Bachelor Nation fans and alums are anxiously awaiting the aired season in just a couple of months.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.