The new Bachelorettes pose for their first official picture on first night

The first picture of the co-Bachelorettes is out. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were blind-sided and heartbroken on the season finale of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

After Clayton, despite the criticism surrounding him, broke up with both Gabby and Rachel simultaneously, he went after Susie Evans, who he had previously sent home.

While Gabby and Rachel were able to comfort each other, their friendship grew even stronger at that moment. Because of how they were there to support one another, production decided they should both be named the new Bachelorettes for the upcoming season.

Deserving love, Gabby and Rachel have been filming Season 19 of The Bachelorette for a couple of weeks to find that one person they have been looking for.

The first official photo of Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia has been released

Their first official photo has been released on social media, and the @thebachelorettegabbyandrachel Instagram page has displayed it on their account.

Rachel has put on a beige-colored long dress with a very high slit up the left leg, complete with two wide bands that run across her upper thigh to connect the slit. The dress shows off her athletic and toned legs.

Gabby looked equally beautiful with a long, black dress that crisscrossed throughout. Where the black part is not there, there are nude-colored cut-outs. The low-cut front shows off her cleavage, and the form-fit of the entire dress accentuates her slim body.

The caption of the photo states, “Night one (with two red rose emojis).”

What did Bachelor Nation fans say about the photo and the Bachelorettes?

Fans were obsessed with their dresses and beauty as they commented on the official picture from the first night of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation viewers’ positivity reigned as they put down heart-faced emojis and red hearts throughout their comments. One wrote that she wishes both Gabby and Rachel the best of luck. Another put, “I hope one of them get engaged soon.”

Pic credit: @thebachelorettegabbyandrachel/Instagram

Others couldn’t get enough of the dresses the girls wore for Night 1 and wrote, “Stunning shot, wow, so classy and stylish. Love that black outfit!” Another said how wonderful the girls looked, and a third stated, “I hope you meet you’re mates.”

Pic credit: @thebachelorettegabbyandrachel/Instagram

What can fans and alums expect this season of The Bachelorette?

While Bachelor Nation fans and alums like Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, and Michelle Young, are anxious to know exactly how this season will run and what the format will be, no confirmed details have been revealed to anyone just yet.

Nick did discuss some things he had heard while on his podcast, the Viall Files, but no set-in-stone pieces of information. As of now, the only thing Bachelor Nation knows for sure is that the girls will not be pitted against each other, according to the creator, Mike Fleiss.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.