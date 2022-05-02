Mike Fleiss says things are ‘all good’ between Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey but this photo says otherwise

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-Bachelorettes. Pic credit: ABC

Fans were shocked when, during the After the Final Rose segment following Clayton Echard’s season finale, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were named co-Bachelorettes.

For the first time ever, both girls will compete the entire season to find love. Before this, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were named co-Bachelorettes, but one left after the first night.

This time, as both Gabby and Rachel navigate the waters of a season like no other before this, fans have speculated just how it would work out.

While from the get-go, production said the women would not be competing against each other or pitted against one another, a recent photo on Instagram may say otherwise.

What did the leaked photo of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia show?

As the @bachelornation.scoop Instagram page posted a photo of Gabby and Rachel and what looks to be a heated discussion, the show’s producer, Mike Fleiss, wrote a caption for it.

He stated, “All good!!! #TheBachelorette Exclusive behind-the-scenes photo.” But is it really all good?

The photo shows Rachel and Gabby in deep discussion, and the look on Rachel’s face and the gestures Gabby is making make Bachelor Nation fans question whether things really are all good between the women at this moment.

In fact, viewers speculate on what is going on in this photo and whether or not Mike is being truthful when he wrote what he did to go along with it.

What did fans have to say once they saw the photo?

The first couple of Bachelor Nation fans were skeptical about Mike’s caption as they wrote, “’All good’ ??? so not all good (crying tears emoji),” as well as, “Everyday he wants to let us know that they haven’t been torn apart by producers (crying tears emoji).”

That last comment is in response to the fact that Bachelor production basically promised fans and viewers that Gabby and Rachel’s friendship wouldn’t be affected by this process, nor would the girls be pitted against each other with the men.

Another viewer gave her thoughts on when she thought this photo may have taken place, as she wrote, “I think that’s either the 2nd or 3rd rose ceremony and there talking about dating the same guy.”

Two others commented that, unlike what Mike said, this picture does not look promising. They stated, “Uh oh (with googly eye emojis), and “This actually does not look all good !!!!”

Is producer Mike Fleiss trying to make things look and sound better than they really are, or is Bachelor Nation just taking this photo out of context? All will be revealed when The Bachelorette airs this coming summer. Stay tuned, Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.