The Bachelorette spoilers tease big drama ahead when the guys butt heads over who is there for the right reasons

The Bachelorette premiere was packed with plenty of drama, but the preview for the rest of the season teases that there’s more drama to come.

There is drama among the men and after some dirt comes up, they’re certain that some men aren’t here for the right reasons.

The main takeaway from the trailer was stated perfectly by one of the contestants, who says, “I just don’t see how we can trust one another.”

Here’s what drama to expect on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Contestants claim one of the contestants dated Michelle before the season

After all the happy-go-lucky moments, the drama kicked off in the preview when the men become suspicious about Michelle knowing one of the men before the show.

“A lot of the guys are questioning that you might have known him before you came here,” Jamie tells Michelle during a one-on-one conversation.

This man is luckily Joe Coleman. Michelle admitted that she had slid into his DMs before she was even on The Bachelor, but claims he ghosted her after a few exchanges.

While this has proven to be a disadvantage to Joe, many may think he has a leg up as rumors circulate that she dated a man prior to the show.

“Do you think they had a previous relationship?” Spencer asks Martin, as Martin imitates a “mind-blown” explosion.

“He said he doesn’t know her but there’s something he’s not telling all of us,” Clayton states.

Nayte is accused of being a ‘player’ and an ‘actor’

Early fan favorite and first rose recipient Nayte Olukoya will be in the hot seat at some point after his fellow contestants accuse him of not being there for the right reasons.

“Nayte is a player,” one contestant says in a voiceover.

“You’re an actor, and you’ve come on a reality TV show,” Clayton says directly to Nayte who seems blindsided by the accusation.

This may cause a good amount of tension since he seems to be an early frontrunner. Michelle may not take well to these accusations.

A feud emerges between Peter and Will

It seems like Nayte isn’t the only one accused of being there for the wrong reasons.

“It seems like there’s a rat in our midst,” one contestant says in a voiceover.

Then the preview cuts to a confrontation between pizzaprenuer Peter and academic interventionalist Will.

“I’m gonna keep exposing you. I’m gonna keep calling you out,” Peter shouted out to Will.

As tensions escalate, Peter makes a mold move by throwing Will’s jacket into the pool.

The Bachelorette viewers have plenty of drama to look forward to during Michelle Young’s season.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.