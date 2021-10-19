Who is Spencer on The Bachelorette? What to know about the financial crimes analyst and where to find him on Instagram

Spencer Williams makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Spencer Williams.

Who is Spencer Williams?

Spencer Williams is a brilliant and athletic 25-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, and he works as a financial crimes analyst.

As a financial crimes analyst, Spencer’s job is to detect and prevent financial crime and corruption such as money laundering, fraud, and bribery.

Not only is Spencer’s job impressive, but he also is an impressive father to an adorable young son under 5.

Spencer being a father is similar to Michael Allio, the fan-favorite from The Bachelorette Season 17. Perhaps Spencer will become the beloved single father of this season.

Spencer’s son is his world and what he fights for in life. He credits his son for inspiring him to be a better man each day.

Being such a devoted father, Spencer hasn’t dated much since his son was born, but he now seems ready to discover if Michelle could be his wife. He appears ready for a serious commitment and is eager to expand his family.

Spencer knows that he wants an open-minded woman who challenges him to be his best and is also willing to be vulnerable with him.

Spencer has expressed that a woman’s physical attractiveness initially piques his attention. Michelle certainly has, considering how her gorgeous look in The Bachelorette trailer had Bachelor Nation stunned.

However, what’s most important to Spencer is a woman’s heart. Personality keeps Spencer’s attention even more than outer appearances, and Michelle has shown to have a genuinely lovely and compelling personality that is sure to catch Spencer’s eye.

Interestingly, Spencer loves hot tubs and snowball fights and hates movies that require paying close attention.

Find Spencer Williams on Instagram

You can follow Spencer Williams at @trill_swill on Instagram.

Spencer’s bio shows that he’s played basketball in Ireland and is a Bank Anti Money Laundering analyst.

The photos on Spencer’s page mainly consist of him with his precious son and his basketball experiences.

It appears Spencer will even bring a basketball with him when he steps out of the limo to meet Michelle, as they both have basketball in common.

Michelle and Spencer seem to both be incredibly smart and athletic individuals, and time will tell if their similarities lead to love. What do you think of Spencer Williams and his potential with Michelle?

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.