Michelle Young stuns in promos for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Michelle Young debuts her gorgeous look in The Bachelorette trailer. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young was already beloved for her warm and personable personality on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and the latest promos for The Bachelorette Season 18 have further highlighted just how beautiful Michelle is inside and out.

Fans have been gushing about how glamorous and stunning Michelle looks in the promos and it goes to show that Michelle doesn’t just serve the children as a teacher, she also serves looks.

Michelle Young’s promo shows off her versatility

In the extravagant promo, Michelle can be seen strutting in an elegant one-shoulder gown with champagne and gold coloring that perfectly compliments her complexion.

Michelle’s look is completed by her soft glam makeup, drop earrings and beautifully side-swept hairstyle.

As Michelle walks through various rooms, she approaches a basketball hoop in a ballroom with a chandelier. She dribbles and shoots her shot all while wearing her evening gown.

This moment emphasizes Michelle’s athletic past since the tall and striking Bachelorette played basketball in college.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

On top of being an athlete, Michelle is also a teacher who received lots of love and support from teachers during her time on The Bachelor. The Bachelorette promo highlighted Michelle’s teaching career by having Michelle walk by school desks and grab an apple from one of them.

In the end, Michelle confidently walks down a cascading staircase adorned with flowers as she shares, “I’m looking for someone who’s gonna change the world with me. I’m ready.”

Katie Thurston compares her own promo to Michelle Young’s promo

Viewers have taken note of the differences in Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s promos since Katie’s looked a lot more casual than Michelle’s dazzling trailer.

After hearing the comments, Katie, whose style last season was often criticized, made a comment of her own regarding the contrast of their two promos.

In a tweet, Katie wrote, “Y’all – I wore a rubber purple skirt (backwards) which was a shoutout to my vibrator. Regardless, I found love and I hope Michelle does too.”

Y’all – I wore a rubber purple skirt (backwards) which was a shoutout to my vibrator 😂🥴 Regardless, I found love and I hope Michelle does too 💜 https://t.co/XtNPhUTSCA — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) September 1, 2021

Not only has Katie given her seal of approval for Michelle’s promo and wished her the best in finding love as she did with fiancé Blake Moynes, but she’s also been vocal about wanting to support Michelle through The Bachelorette experience.

When discussing Michelle, Katie told US Weekly, “She’s a friend of mine, and I’ve continued to talk to her leading up to her journey. I would love nothing more [than] to continue to support everyone who goes through this, as someone who’s experienced it and has advice to offer now.”

When The Bachelorette returns, fans will likely get to see Michelle’s inner and outer beauty continue to shine as she embarks on her own journey to find love.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.