Who is Jamie on The Bachelorette? What to know about the biotech CEO and where to find him on Instagram

Jamie Skaar is up for any adventure, including Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Jamie Skaar is one of the 30 men competing for love with Michelle Young on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Jamie got off to a good start during The Bachelorette premiere. After meeting him in front of the resort, Michelle proclaimed, “I like Jamie.”

So what is it about Jamie that made him stand out to Michelle?

Meet Jamie from Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette

Jamie is a biotech CEO from San Diego, California.

The 32-year-old is a strong candidate as, according to his ABC bio, “he has a great job, is extremely smart, and has a healthy idea of exactly what he needs in a wife.”

He also has a sense of spontaneity and adventure. Not only is he “a world traveler,” but he “is the type of guy who will show up at the airport and let the ticketing agent decide his destination.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Reportedly, that’s how he ended up spending a week in Uruguay.

Jamie wants to find a woman who also sees life as a “never-ending adventure.”

He wants a woman who is ambitious and can stand on her own as well.

In addition to “valuing cultural experiences and making memories,” Jamie loves chocolate. In fact, it’s the sole reason he traveled to Ecuador. He also likes playing chess but ironically has never watched reality TV.

Jamie Skaar’s Instagram

Jamie Skaar can be found at the Instagram handle @jamieskaar24.

His Instagram bio reads, “I hope that when they paint my picture, they remember to color outside the lines.”

He also promotes his business on his bio, which is called SanctuAire.

According to his company’s website, “SanctuAire is the #1 whole-home, indoor air optimization system that has been proven to reduce symptoms of allergies, coughing/sneezing, molds, asthma, arthritis and stress.”

Jamie uses his Instagram to document his exciting travels.

He is also not afraid to show his in-shape body.

Jamie already has 1,400 followers, and that number will likely only grow as he gains popularity during his time on The Bachelorette.

What to expect from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette has kicked off with an exciting premiere.

There’s already drama as Michelle sent home Ryan after he was caught with calculated notes and plans on advancing on The Bachelorette and not being a villain.

On the flip side, Nayte Olukoya received Michelle Young’s first impression rose.

Michelle still has a long way to go on her journey, and viewers will have to watch to see what happens next (or read Monsters and Critics’ spoilers on how Michelle’s season ends.)

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.