Michelle Young is looking for her soulmate: Watch The Bachelorette first look trailer

Michelle Young is back and looking for love as the latest lead of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is back and ready to find her soulmate as the lead of Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

The Minnesota native made her debut to Bachelor Nation when she walked onto the Woodlands resort in Pennsylvania to meet the franchise’s first Black Bachelor, Matt James.

While she didn’t find a lifelong connection with the food tours founder, ABC announced that both Michelle and fellow season 25 alum Katie Thurston would have their chance at love as the Bachelorette.

Michelle Young is looking for love on Season 18

Arranging it so she could finish the school year, the teacher filmed over the summer and returned to Instagram in September 2021 once production wrapped up for her season.

While Season 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette was filmed in one location, Season 18 will include some travel.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are also back to host and help Michelle on her journey.

Despite the previous two seasons of The Bachelorette resulting in women leaving engaged, Tayshia teased a different ending for Michelle, “I don’t think we’ve seen an ending like what happens in a couple seasons now…There’s a lot of highs and lows. All good things.”

Watch The Bachelorette first look trailer here

From playing basketball to flying planes, Michelle Young is looking for her husband. The first look to this season shows the ex-collegiate athlete donning a sparkly gold dress as she greets 30 men waiting to anxiously meet her.

While Bachelor Nation is rooting for Ms. Young to find love, it wouldn’t be the show we know and love without the drama.

“We found something that was actually really alarming,” Tayshia is heard warning Michelle later this season. Pulling out multiple folders labeled ‘Bachelorette’, “Someone is planning out their every move,” the host continued.

While we don’t know exactly how it all plays out yet, it is rumored that the next Bachelor lead is former athlete, Clayton Echard, a contestant on Michelle’s season.

Not only is Clayton featured in the trailer, but a major fight is teased between them.

Aside from that, Bachelor Nation can expect a lot of drama to unfold between the contestants. Apart from the usual “here for the wrong reasons” arguments, tensions boiled over as one contestant is seen throwing another’s jacket in the pool.

“It looked dirty so I figured I’d give it a bath,” the clip foreshadowed.

Check out the first look to this season of The Bachelorette here:

Tune in next Tuesday to see how Michelle Young’s journey plays out on The Bachelorette this season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.