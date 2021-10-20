Who is Chris S on The Bachelorette? What to know about the commodities broker and where to find him on Instagram

Chris Sutton is a southern gentleman turned beach boy ready to find love on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Chris Sutton is set to appear on The Bachelorette Season 18 and is ready to meet Michelle Young.

The Bachelorette premiere is here and Michelle will meet about 30 new men in one night.

Some men will likely catch her eye more than others. Will this be the case for Chris S?

Meet Chris S from The Bacheloerette

Chris S has already proved to be one of the standout men with his school bus entrance.

He even adorably approached Michelle wearing a backpack and offered to give her the “d,” as in diamonds supposedly.

According to his ABC bio, “his friends describe him as goofy and easygoing.”

He is a commodities broker in LA, California but he was originally from Louisiana and describes himself as “a southern gentleman-turned-California beach boy.

He may be young at 28 years old but he “is ready to find love.”

Chris S “is looking for an adventurous woman who is confident, kind and selfless.”

He was sure to note that he doesn’t have a physical type and “prides himself in falling in love with someone on the inside rather than the outside.”

He hopes to be married with kids in five years and that The Bachelorette will get him closer to that goal.

Chris loves to travel and seems to be very serious about his pizza as burnt pizza angers him.

Chris Sutton’s Instagram

Chris Sutton’s Instagram is @chris_sutton1.

The Southern gentleman shows that he knows how to dress up with several attractive suit pictures.

Additionally, his Instagram shows that he enjoys bike riding, skiing, spending time with friends, and beach volleyball.

Even though he has over 3,000 followers, he doesn’t seem to be very active on Instagram with only 23 posts, most of them from 2017 and earlier.

He likely will become more active as he gains more popularity from his time on The Bachelorette.

What to expect for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette

Michelle reportedly had plenty of quality men to choose from, even better than Katie Thurston’s selection.

However, only one man can win Michelle Young’s final rose.

Monsters and Critics previously reported if Michelle gets engaged and if so, to whom.

Plus, there’s already drama on The Bachelorette. Ryan was caught bringing in notes on doing well and advancing on the show, which is not a good look.

Additionally, one of the men from Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette will be the next Bachelor lead.

As far as other drama goes, viewers will have to watch and see for themselves.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.