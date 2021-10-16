Who is Nayte on The Bachelorette? What to know about the sales executive and where to find him on Instagram

Natye Olukoya will be on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Natye Olukoya is set to appear on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

The 27-year-old hails from Austin, Texas and works there as a sales executive.

According to his ABC bio, he comes in at an impressive 6-feet-8-iches tall, nearly a foot taller than Michelle.

Like his stature, his personality is big and he is described as “the life of the party.”

Natye signed up to be on The Bachelorette to find “a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance.”

Additionally, he’s “looking for a teammate for life,” and Michelle said just about the same thing when she handed Matt James matching jerseys during the season finale of The Bachelor.

It seems Michelle is just his type as well as “his dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him.”

Natye Olukoya’s Instagram

Natye can be found on Instagram under the handle @kingbabatunde.

On his Instagram, he’s not afraid to show off his good figure and tats.

Did we mention tattoos?

His Instagram also shows that he has a wide variety of interests. Some pictures show off his adventurous side.

Others show off his more studious side. The 27-year-old likes to post book recommendations for his fans as well.

He also likes to show off his adorable pup, Percy.

He already has a substantial following of 15k followers and that’s likely to only grow as Michelle’s season plays out.

Fair warning, this next section contains spoilers about Natye on The Bachelorette.

How far does Natye make it on The Bachelorette?

Natye is one of over 30 men selected to compete for Michelle’s heart.

Even though the odds are slim, one man will receive that final rose. According to spoilers previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Natye will be that man.

Reality Steve revealed that Michelle gets engaged to Natye at the end of her season of The Bachelorette.

Natye reportedly gets not one but two one-on-one dates with Michelle before hometown dates.

The first date Michelle took Natye on was at Lake Minnetonka. The season started out filming in Palm Springs and then shifted to Minnesota so it’s likely this date didn’t happen until the second half of the season.

While it may have taken some time for Michelle to discover her connection with Natye but once she does, they’re full steam ahead. Her second one-on-one date with him occurs just two episodes later.

Viewers will have to tune into The Bachelorette to see just how Michelle’s connection with Natye develops and leads to an engagement!

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.