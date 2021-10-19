Who is Peter on The Bachelorette? What to know about the pizzaprenuer and where to find him on Instagram

Peter Izzo is one of 30 men competing for the final rose on Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette is back for Season 18, and 30 men have arrived to sweep Michelle Young off her feet.

The educator from Minnesota will have her choice from ex-NFL players to engineers but here’s a little bit more about Peter Izzo, the pizzapreneur set to compete for her heart.

Who is Peter on The Bachelorette?

The 26-year-old from Port. St. Joe, Florida describes himself as a “hopeless romantic” per his ABC bio and followed his love of food all the way to culinary school in Italy.

Studying Italian cuisine first hand, he fulfilled his childhood dream of opening his own pizzeria, Peter’s Pizzeria, and is now looking for a woman to “build his culinary empire” with. He says she also must love food as “part of his heart will always belong to his first love, food.”

Looking for a partner that’s honest and committed, he’s hoping Michelle is the wife that he’s been searching for.

Michelle has her own major ambitions and it seems the two can connect on chasing and supporting their dreams together.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Along with loving deep house music and red wine, when he’s not busy making pizzas, he’s either outside chilling with his dog or getting ahead attending industry events.

Here’s where to find him on Instagram

The pizzapreneur can be found on Instagram under the handle @peter__izzo.

Showcasing his charismatic personality, his biography reads, “Buon Giornoo, how you doin’?” followed by self-proclaiming himself the “Pizza King.”

The New York native posts often upload videos featuring his pizza creations and bring viewers along as he makes homemade dough for his pizzeria.

Warning, the section below contains spoilers for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and the fate of Peter.

How far does Peter make it on The Bachelorette?

While it hasn’t been confirmed exactly when Peter goes home, he isn’t the receiver of Michelle’s final rose.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, sales executive Natye Olukoya is the man who takes home that honor.

Peter may have not have taken Michelle home, but we’re sure his pizzeria won’t mind the extra publicity.

How far do you think Peter will make it in the fight for Michelle Young’s heart?

Tune in this season of The Bachelorette to find out.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c.