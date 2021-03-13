The Bachelor: Katie Thurston denies dating Matt James’s BFF Tyler Cameron

Katie Thurston ready to bare all on this season’s The Bachelor: The Women Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Katie Thurston addressed the rumors that she and Matt James’s buddy Tyler Cameron are dating, which was what many fans had recently suspected.

Thurston took to her Instagram (@ventwithkatiee) story yesterday to dispel any speculation about a secret romance.

These rumors manifested when Tyler Cameron and season 15’s Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s off-and-on relationship officially ended, and Bachelor Nation started to wonder about both Tyler and Katie’s love lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie’s Instagram Q&A

In order to procrastinate doing her taxes, Katie decided to do an Ask Me Anything, or at least anything that could be answered in under ten seconds.

When one fan asked, “Are you and Tyler C dating?”, Thurston’s response was simple:

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Tyler has a girlfriend so everyone needs to get this out of their heads!” Katie exclaimed as she pointed to the question.

Pic credit: Intsagram / @ventwithkatiee

Who is Tyler Cameron dating?

Katie was absolutely right! Cameron recently became Instagram official with model Camila Kendra when they put each other on their Instagram stories during a romantic trip to the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas.

Read More Arie and Lauren Luyendyk share pregnancy and miscarriage news in heartbreaking video

Bachelorette fans wished that Hannah Brown and Tyler would rekindle their relationship after they posted about spent time together in quarantine last year. But the two have since gone their separate ways.

Before he settled down, Tyler was spotted with many girls, including Gigi Hadid. And many thought that Katie, who was eliminated in week six, would be a good candidate for Cameron.

But now, to the disappointment of enamored Bachelor fans everywhere, Tyler Cameron is officially off the market!

What’s next for Thurston and the Bachelor?

In terms of Thurston’s future in the Bachelor franchise, Reality Steve uncovered that Katie is to become the next Bachelorette at the After the Final Rose special. Although this season’s race scandals have completely shaken up the show’s future, it seems that she may still be the one chosen.

In the past, Thurston has stood with her BIPOC cast members, and liked a Tweet that was calling for a woman of color to be chosen as the Bachelorette. But Reality Steve also reported that there was an unprecedented twist that may satisfy Katie’s, as well as many viewers’, qualms.

Thurston expressing that she was displeased with the toxic environment towards the newcomers during this season. Pic credit: ABC

Earlier this week, Katie encouraged fans to support each of the women who were on this season as it comes to a close.

“Showing support does not mean bringing someone else down. Please remember this as we move forward. As for my final thoughts. Always stay true to yourself. Those who are meant to be in your life will be,” Thurston lamented in an Instagram post with her castmates.

Audiences will have to wait until the highly anticipated After the Final Rose special to learn who will be the next Bachelorette, and what exactly this mystery is.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.