Tyler Cameron and his rumored girlfriend Camila Kendra may just have gone Instagram official

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron was the franchise’s most eligible bachelor after he was dumped on Hannah Brown’s season of the show.

But since then, he has played coy on social media about his relationships.

While fans wanted to know whether he and Hannah would rekindle the romance after the show, especially since they spent time in quarantine together in March and April of 2020, Tyler had other plans.

Within weeks of him and Hannah separating after their quarantine together, he was spotted with new women.

Since his time on The Bachelorette, Tyler never went public with any of the women, including Gigi Hadid, even though fans were convinced they were an item. He kept telling the press that they were just great friends.

Tyler Cameron may have gone official with his rumored girlfiend

But that may have changed now. Over the past couple of months, Tyler has been linked to model Camila Kendra.

He has never shared anything about her on his social media accounts and he never confirmed anything in the media. But someone named @jackarnold on Instagram didn’t hold back.

He shared a boomerang video on his Instagram Stories this week, which featured both Tyler and Camila having dinner with him. The boomerang showed them cheering in drinks.

They were all tagged as being at the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas.

While Tyler hasn’t confirmed he’s at the resort, Camila did tag herself as being at the same Los Cabos resort two days ago.

Tyler Cameron brought Camila Kendra to New York City

It was back in early January that Tyler was first linked to Camila. The two were spotted together in New York City. At first, she was reported as being Ireland Borba, but reports quickly confirmed that it was indeed Camila that Tyler was hanging out with.

Back in January, we reported that Tyler had driven from Florida to New York City to be with Matt James for the premiere of The Bachelor. He had supposedly driven with Camila, as the two went to support Matt together. Throughout all of his stories and posts on social media, she never made an appearance.

But the tabloids did catch them together, unloading a car in the big city.

Around that same time, he was supposedly spotted kissing Camila in New Hampshire. Fans caught them together, but again, he never confirmed anything.

Even though Tyler didn’t post this Instagram Story of them together at dinner in Los Carbos, he also didn’t seem to tell his friend Jack Arnold to keep it private. Maybe Tyler does want the world to know who has his attention these days.

